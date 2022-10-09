What's Next: Bucs Head to Pittsburgh Looking for Third Road Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hitting the road again after three straight home game, and they're headed to a city they've only played in four previous times in the regular season. The Buccaneers will be looking to keep their 2022 record away from home perfect while building on their newfound lead in the NFC South.

Tampa Bay's Week Six contest is at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, as the Buccaneers and Steelers will do battle in a Week Six game set for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff. The Buccaneers are coming off a 21-16 win over Atlanta that improved their record to 3-2 and gave them sole possession of first place in their division. The Steelers fell to 1-4 with a dispiriting 38-3 loss to the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday. Pittsburgh has lost four in a row after a promising season-opening win at Cincinnati, and their most recent loss coincided with the first start at quarterback for rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

The Buccaneers last played in Pittsburgh in 2014, winning for just the second time in 11 tries in the head-to-head series when Vincent Jackson made a diving five-yard touchdown catch with seven seconds left ina 27-24 final. Tampa Bay's other three visits to Pittsburgh – in 1976, 1980 and 2006 – all resulted in losses.

Tampa Bay's only other game against an AFC opponent so far this season was a Week Three loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. They were underdogs in that contest but are likely to be favored against a Pittsburgh team that has lost four in a row for the first time since 2016 and hasn't finished with a losing record since 2003.

The Buccaneers' win over Atlanta showed continuing development of the offense, with Tom Brady spreading the ball around considerably and such players as tight end Cade Otton and running backs Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White becoming heavily involved in the passing game. The Buccaneers' defense pitched a shutout for three quarters against the Falcons but may have some adjustments to make after second-half injuries to cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

For the Steelers, Pickett compelted 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards in his starting debut but didn't get his team in the end zone and was intercepted once. A Pittsburgh defense that, lacking superstar pass-rusher T.J. Watt, was ranked 24th in the league coming into the weekend, couldn't stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 420 yards and four touchdowns.