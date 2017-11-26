Pregame Report: Counting Double

"They're a really good football team," said Koetter. "It's the same team that was way up in the Super Bowl, could've very easily been World Champions. They've played a lot more close games this year; of their 10 games, seven have been one-score games and they're 4-3 in those games. Imagine, they could be 0-7 or 7-0. If you watch those games, they could've easily lost them all and they won their share. They're a good football team – explosive on offense, fast on defense, they've got good depth and they're well-coached. So we've got a big challenge here."

The Falcons will be without running back Devonta Freeman for a second straight week due to a concussion but still have an offensive attack loaded with all the talent that allowed it to outscore the second-most productive NFL offense by 71 points last year. Quarterback Matt Ryan, the league's reigning MVP, has a diverse array of targets led by wide receiver Julio Jones.

"They have other guys that they throw to down the field; [Mohamed] Sanu's having a good year," said Koetter. "But Julio is kind of like the combination of Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson. He's fast – real fast, like DeSean – and [he has] great size like Mike and great range like Mike. One of the best in the league; we'll have our hands full with him."

Evans and Jackson headline a Buccaneer offense that also has a lot of potent weapons. At the moment, that offense is being directed by Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will start his third straight game at quarterback as Jameis Winston's injured right shoulder heals. The Bucs are 2-0 in his two starts, and a lot of that is due to Fitzpatrick committing just one turnover in those two games combined.

"He's not turning the ball over," said Koetter of Fitzpatrick's greatest strength through his first two Buc starts. "We talk to the guys every week – if you, as an offense, just don't turn the ball over, we're going to be right there in every single game. It's hard to play a perfect game, but if you don't turn the ball over it will give us a nice chance."