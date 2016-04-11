Pressers: Day 1 of Offseason Workouts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Latest Headlines
On the Verge | S.S. Mailbag
This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about award possibilities for Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield, the NFC playoff picture, Chase Edmonds and more
Win & You're In, Bucs Can Clinch NFC South vs. Saints | Path to the Playoffs 2023
Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips break down the current state of the NFC and playoff matchups if the season ended today. One win is all it would take for the Buccaneers to clinch the NFC South.
Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield Being Consistent, Ready for Matchup vs. Saints | Press Conference
Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 17 practice. HC Bowles discussed injury updates and maintaining pressure vs. New Orleans.
How to Watch: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers will face the Saints on New Year's Eve for a chance to clinch the NFC South crown. Find out how to view the action
Updates: More Work for Nelson, Tryon-Shoyinka with Barrett Out
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023
In Case You Missed It: December 29, 2023
Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 17 of the 2023 regular season
Bucs Dismantle the Jaguars | Battle Sound
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 matchup where the Bucs won their fourth straight game in front of their home fans.
Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 28: Chris Godwin Added as a Non-Participant
A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup
2023 Game Preview: Saints-Buccaneers, Week 17
The Buccaneers will try to get a season sweep against their division rivals on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and in the process lock up a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row
Dave Canales Building Something to Be Proud Of | Press Conference
Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 17 practice. OC Canales discussed what makes QB Baker Mayfield such a good leader, the chemistry of the offensive line and how HC Todd Bowles helped the team stay the course.
Bucs Peaking at the Right Time, NFC South Within Reach | Bucs Insider
Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses the Bucs' four-game win streak, QB Baker Mayfield's incredible passer rating and WR Mike Evans having 5 seasons with 12 receiving TDs or more.
5 Bucs to Watch Against the Saints in Week 17
The Buccaneers will take on the Saints on New Year's Eve as they continue their hunt for the NFC South crown. Here are five players to watch
Photos from Bucs Practice - December 28
View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 12/28/2023
Baker Mayfield: I Got to Pick Stability
Baker Mayfield wanted a chance to compete for a starting job in his fourth NFL home, but he also wanted one that would get him back on steady ground after a nomadic 2022…He found both in Tampa
Luke Goedeke on Blocking for Baker Mayfield, 'He's Got That Aura' | Press Conference
Tackle Luke Goedeke spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 17 practice. T Goedeke discusses his trash talk on the field and his bond with his teammates.
Zyon McCollum on Increased Responsibility, Gaining Confidence | Press Conference
Cornerback Zyon McCollum spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 17 practice. CB McCollum discussed the energy in the locker room and the 'eager spirit' of rookies DL Calijah Kancey & OLB Yaya Diaby.
Larry Foote on Yaya Diaby's Rookie Season: 'He's a Gamer' | Press Conference
Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Larry Foote spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 17 practice. Coordinator Foote discussed finishing the season strong and how LB Lavonte David is an 'All-Pro'.
Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 27: Barrett, Davis Among Non-Participants
A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup