QB Jake Locker to get his first start for Titans

Titans-Locker Starts

Aug 13, 2012 at 03:09 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jake Locker will get his first start of the preseason on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach Mike Munchak made the announcement after Monday's practice that the 2011 first-round pick would start after Matt Hasselbeck started Saturday night's 27-17 loss in Seattle.

``We'll start Jake on Friday. It gives him an opportunity to start the game from the beginning. Then, Matt will come in and we'll go from there,'' Munchak said.

The plan calls for both quarterbacks to play longer than they did in the opener, with Locker going about 20 to 25 plays with the offense.

You want to give them enough to where you can get some drives going. You hope you're out there longer. You want to get them in the 20s as far as plays,'' Munchak said.It's a position he hasn't been in yet. Obviously we started Matt last week and we'll do the opposite this weekend.''

Locker played only one series off the bench with the first team against the Seahawks.

``We kind of want to see him with some of the other players for a longer period of time,'' Munchak said.

Starting wide receiver Nate Washington said the players have gotten used to both quarterbacks in camp, so the switch to Locker won't be a big deal.

``It won't be much of a change for us. We've been getting so much work with both of the guys. It's just a game situation where he'll be starting. Both of them have been doing a good job of controlling the offense in practice,'' Washington said.

