Quarterback Depth Gives Bucs Options

"Well, it's a team game," said Koetter. "It's not him against them. But we are definitely in a division with four really good quarterbacks. We have a lot of respect for the other quarterbacks in our division but we don't feel like Jameis takes a back seat to anybody. It's up to our entire team, it's not quarterback vs. quarterback, but let's face it, those guys are important to their teams just like Jameis is important to our team."

Where the Buccaneers might have a clear advantage against most NFL teams, not just those in their division, is in quarterback depth. That has been underscored in recent days as the idea of a potential trade of Winston's primary backup, Mike Glennon, has been publicly discussed. Koetter, of course, was asked about that very topic when he met the media at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Boca Raton on Wednesday, and he both praised Glennon and conceded that he might someday not have the former third-round pick in his stable of passers.