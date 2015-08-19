Quotes: Evans, Bell, Swearinger, Smith

(Opening statement)

"I thought that was our best practice. Overall, good work. It was the longest practice we've had. We needed to makeup some of the plays we missed yesterday. Great work all over the field, really – finishing up with red zone work and goal line work. The guys are focused, locked in and are doing a lot of things well. We know we have a game coming up. We need one more practice and then of course, we'll start game planning a little bit. We can't wait to play another game."

(On the intensity of practice today)

"Yeah, a little chippy, not even enough to really talk about. Didn't know you all would even notice it. It's good physical play as much as anything. We have to be a physical football team. We talked about running the ball offensively. Once you get down on the goal line, we know what's coming and the defensive side, of course, knows what the offense is doing. It's good to see our players in a situation like that."

(On safety D.J. Swearinger making a case to be a starter)

"He has been making plays maybe three days in a row or so. He had a good strip attempt in the game. D.J. is a good football player. It's one thing for us to say you are a good football player. We do need to see production on the field and we are taking notice."

(On the defense causing turnovers and playing more of his style of football)

"Yes, getting closer. As long as we see attempts as far as stripping the ball we'll get our share. When the ball is in the air you just have to make sure you catch it and we had opportunities to intercept the ball a few times today and the guys finished the play. We have to win the turnover ratio. It's as simple as that. It starts on the defensive side of course with taking the ball away."

(On cornerback Alterraun Verner not practicing today and if it is injury related)

"No, he is excused for personal reasons. He'll be back for sure tomorrow and he can go over exactly what is happening in his life then."

(On the potential of quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Mike Evans becoming a great duo)

"Well first, to talk about a tandem like that you have to have talent from both ends and we feel like, of course, Jameis and Mike have that. They need to play together for a while too. For these two guys to start off together at a young age and grow together, it's going to be fun watching it all play out. Both are competitive and we have a good system, we feel like, to highlight some of their strengths. Again, they are a young combination just starting, but I'm anxious to see them take steps together."

(On cornerback Sterling Moore playing nickelback and what he is expecting to get from the position)

"Through my time, the nickel position is at the center of the action a lot of times, so you need a playmaker. I know we need a playmaker at every position, but that position we ask him to do a lot. He's part linebacker at times, part safety, part defensive back. You need to have a skill set that is pretty unique and he has that with his corner background. He'll hit you. There's another guy that made plays today. Again, you are going to get chances in there. You have to be able to make them when you get an opportunity. We haven't been pleased with the amount of production we have gotten from the nickel position. That's why we are looking for some different options in there also. In the past, we've had a nickel get five interceptions. He'll have opportunities. They will have opportunities."

(On tackle Reid Fragel and leaving practice because of heat related issues)

"I don't know exactly what it was, but yes heat related. I don't know exactly how bad it was, but shouldn't be much. He made it through most of practice."

(On tackle Gosder Cherilus in his second day of practice)

"I just know now that we are going to like him more and more each day. Yesterday, for a guy who had been out of football for a while, stepped right in. He's going to bring good play at the tackle position. Also, the guys, (tackle) Donovan Smith has a veteran that he's seeing how a guy that has been around the game prepares (and) how he plays. It has been all good. He's blended right in with our football team."