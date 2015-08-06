Quotes: Marpet, McCoy, Frazier, Smith

(Opening statement)

"These last couple of days, that's not Tampa. Now today, that's typical Tampa out there. These are the elements we play in. I thought the guys did a good job of staying focused, keeping their discipline. Sometimes you get a little tired, that's not the case, but I thought we did some good things. We protected the football a lot better today, which is a good thing. On the other side though, defensively, these are the kind of days that you have to be able to come up with some big plays. Some of our young linemen, (guard) Ali Marpet, (tackle) Donovan Smith, each rep is helping them and we're seeing progress each day."

(On if there is a point when young players get it or is it always a slow process)

"It's a slow process, but yeah, at different stages, different days, different times. What you want as a coach, when that light (comes on) and they finally get it, that (they) stay up there. That you don't want flash. We don't want a flash guy. There is a progression that we go through when we install things. We just don't put everything in day one. Of course, today we were able to put some of our move the ball stuff, calling it from different calls based on the down and distances that we didn't know. All of this is to bring the guys along."

(On if wide receiver Rannell Hall has made an impression)

"Yes he has. We're calling him Speedy. Whenever you get a nickname and you are a free agent coming in, that's a pretty good thing. We have noticed him, not just today, every day seems like he's doing something – catching the ball. The more things you do, of course, it helps you. We've also see him back, as a returner, catching punts. We have noticed him."

(On if it is expected for rookie quarterback Jameis Winston to have ups and downs during training camp)

"I think you can use any rookie's name in that sentence. That's part of it. Of course it is a lot harder at the quarterback position. He did some good things today. Again, every day we are giving him something different and it is all part of the progression he needs to go through. We are pleased with where he is."

(On the addition of linebacker Sammuel Lamur who has played in the arena league)

"Outside the box thinking, when you have a little success with that you kind of go back to it a little bit – like (defensive end) T.J. Fatinikun, an arena league player. We are always looking – (General Manager Jason Licht), (Director of Player Personnel) Jon Robinson, the guys, our personnel guys are always looking for athletes that we think can fit in, so we are giving him a look."

(On Marpet working with the first team today)

"Yes, just like we talk about Jameis or any of the young players, that's a part of it, but it's for us though, to get these guys reps. For Ali, there is no better place for him, I mean (defensive tackle) Gerald McCoy is on the other side. He's having to get up the pace pretty quick. He did some good things out there today. I'm very pleased with where he is. Definitely not too big for him."

(On center Josh Allen having wearing a boot at practice)

"At training camp everything is day-to-day. As we go forward we communicate the right way;, everything is day-to-day, he's day-to-day. In a boot, of course, that is not a good sign. I don't feel like it's serious, but he'll be out for a while."

(On if having too much time to prepare can be a hindrance)

"Well, it's definitely not a hindrance. We've known we are opening the season with them. You have an initial game plan for all your opponents you are going to play. Of course they are our first and you are paying attention a little bit, but right now we aren't really paying attention to our opponents. It's just us. We are trying to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better and that's a fulltime job in itself. In time we will move to them."

(On using radios and referees to simulate a more realistic game situation)

"It was OK, but you have to start that process a little bit too. That's big, getting the plays out there, the communication, getting personnel, You are trying to get game ready and it's a little bit harder at practice, as far, as take the defense, it's hard to see the personnel and things like that. Just for the players coming on and off, listening, communication and not having your coach there giving you advice. We did, a situation like this, we want to see how guys handle it when they are out there by themselves. So we will learn a lot from this video."

(On if he is expecting to show more things in the preseason because he has a rookie starting quarterback)

"As a general rule, I can't really talk about what we are going to do or anything like that. You know that. I think just in general, we don't do an awful lot. What we are trying to do in the preseason is get ready for the year. Part of that is being able to get a good evaluation and let us see exactly who players are. You can't do a lot of game planning when you do that. We don't want them to think an awful lot. Yeah, we'll be pretty vanilla throughout."

(On how much of the fan turnout has to do with Winston and how much has to do with the team in general)

"I think it's a combination of both. There should be a lot of excitement when you have the first pick in the draft coming in, a local guy. There is a lot of Florida State people, a lot of Tampa Bay jersey, a lot of Florida State jerseys. A lot of it is Jameis, but I think it's our football team too. I feel like there is a lot to be excited about. We are going to be a better team. That's what we are saying and that's what we're going to do. We have educated fans. They see that also. There is a reason why there is excitement around here."

(On the which major rule change concerns him the most)

"I can't say 'concerns' us an awful lot. I think when you change what's been done for years, I'm talking about the extra point – moving it back to the 15 yard line – having a defensive background, being able to score on the defensive side. You could never figure out why you couldn't. In college you can. In high school I guess you can. The pros you can't, so that little element should add a little more excitement to that play. People may not leave and go to the concession stand quite as soon now."

(On the growth of tight end Austion Seferian-Jenkins)

"A lot. Last year when he came in he was injured, but we saw flashes. Whenever he's been healthy, we've loved his play. That's where we are at right now. He's a big target. When we look for, nowadays tight ends it's, 'OK, can he catch?' and it's about how many passes. Austin can catch the ball, we split him out whether he is inline or out, but when he's in, he can block. He's a big man and he's a big target. We're excited. I know (offensive coordinator) Dirk (Koetter) is really excited and (tight ends coach) Jon Embree. We're excited about what we are going to be able to do with him."

(On if blocking is becoming a strength of Seferian-Jenkins)

"I think it has always been a pretty good strength for him. Again, times when he has been healthy, we've been able to see him and put him in those roles. We feel like, again, whether it's outside or in. There are not a lot of true wide tight ends that can catch the ball out there anymore."

(On defense tackle Henry Melton working as an edge rusher)

"No, same thing, training camp guys are going to be a lot of places. I think our defensive ends needed a blow. That's probably why we did that. Don't look too much into that. Henry is an inside player for us."