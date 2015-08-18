Quotes: Winston, McCoy, Smith, Cherilus

(On linebacker Kwon Alexander working with the starting defense and what he has shown)

"I told him the other day, in 2012, we were in the spring and we were watching film and I just kept seeing this guy just go 'phew, phew, phew' (moving quickly). I said 'Who is this kid? I don't know who this guy is.' So I start calling this kid 'The Flash." Well it ended up being Lavonte David. I told (Kwon) I haven't seen anybody run like that since when Lavonte first got here. (Kwon) just loves the game. He's doing all of the right things to be where he's at and he's rightly earned his opportunity to be with the 'ones' (first-team defense). What he does with it from here is kind of on him, but he's definitely – when you talk about in terms of getting downhill or getting to the ball, he's at the top of the list."

(On the Buccaneers not having an individual 10-sack season since 2005)

"You kind of want to stop hearing about it. Somebody has to do something about it, otherwise you're just going to keep hearing about it. They always say to be in that elite group (of defensive tackles), a 10-sack season is it. I believe we have a couple of guys who are capable of doing it on our front, but it's just going to take us working together. Not one guy on our front can do it by himself. We're just going to have to come together as a unit and somebody will get there."

(On rookie quarterback Jameis Winston's confidence and how that can help him)

"He's not fazed by anything. A mistake doesn't bother him, an interception doesn't bother him. He has something that is rare for a rookie to have and that's the 'next-play' mentality. A lot of rookies who come in the league are so frustrated after making mistakes – especially rookie quarterbacks – he just doesn't do that. All his focus is 'I have to be better I have to get better.' So when he makes a mistake and he gets to go back in, in his mind, it's just another opportunity to get better. That's going to take him a long way. Not just him, but us as a whole team, because – an example of that is what Russel Wilson did to get his team to the Super Bowl (last season). He didn't play his best game, but when the game was on the line, you would have never known that he threw four interceptions. It didn't faze him. It's the 'next-play' mentality. Jameis has the same thing."

(On what improvement he has seen from second-year wide receiver Mike Evans)

"He's got that tag on him, of being one of those special players. He doesn't even know how to play football yet. He's so gifted. It's kind of scary how gifted he is. He has the mentality, in his mind already, 'Just throw the ball up and I'll go get it.' He doesn't feel like there's anybody who can stay in front of him. That's where it all starts, a confidence in yourself. His God-given ability is going to take him a long way, but one thing I will say about him is he's trying to learn the game. I watch a lot a film, so I'm up here at random times during the day or when we're on break, I'm in the film room. I was walking through the receivers room one day and Mike was in there by himself, watching Dez Bryant. One thing I told him is, what I did is I looked around the best players in history and the best players in the NFL (currently) and tried to take a little bit from each person. I think if he does that, he'll easily take over this league."

(On who he watches film to model his game after)

"A lot of people. Nintey-nine (Warren Sapp) told me to chase the ghosts of the game, so I watch all of the retired d-tackles, I watch nowadays d-tackles, I even watch d-ends. I watch everybody. I don't even just watch football. I watch basketball. I watch people who are great at what they do. I watch (Muhammad) Ali train, I watch Floyd Mayweather train – people who are just great at what they did, you can take a little bit from, whether it's their mentality, how they prepared, even how they performed. I get old film from the old Bucs and I'll watch a whole game. People always talk about Warren Sapp's numbers, but I always like to see how he progressed in a game. Whether he started fast and then maybe he went down. Whether he started slow and picked it up. How he fought through adversity, all the different things – I'm a different guy. I find any way I can to try and get better."

(On if he kept his self-confidence during his first two seasons when he dealt with injuries)

"Always. I never was worried about whether I could play the game or not. It was just about getting it done. I'm one of those guys, it takes (me) a while to get going. Even in camp, as far as my technique goes, it takes me a while to get my technique back, but once it comes back, it's there. When I'm learning something, it takes me a second, but once I get it, I get it going. I never was really worried about my injuries, I just needed to make sure once I was on the field, learn how to play the game and just go play.

(On if he feels unstoppable when he is at the peak of his game)

"I know when I go out on the field, my confidence level comes from the fact that I know God is carrying me. It's not me that my confidence is in, it's the fact that I know that God is the one carrying me throughout the games, carrying me throughout the games, carrying me throughout practice, carrying me throughout my career. That's where my confidence comes from. I don't know where everybody else's confidence comes from, but that's where my confidence comes from."

(On his impressions of defensive tackle Tony McDaniel)

"He's definitely a vet (veteran player). He has a vet's mentality. In the film room, even how he carries himself throughout the building, but he can play. To be that big, he can move. He's going to be great for us in the run game and even in the pass (game), somebody to help up the middle to push that pocket so the quarterback doesn't have a step-up lane. I think he's going to be great for us."

(On tackle Demar Dotson's injury and how Dotson is doing)

"You never want to see, not just one of your vets or one of your best players, but just anybody on your team – or anybody in general. We play this game because we love it. There's a lot of different motivations for why people play the game, but you never want to see an injury. You hate to see an injury, period, especially when it's one of your brothers. He's definitely motivated to get back. His spirits are high. He's still been the same guy and he's going to do everything in his power to get back as soon as possible."

(On how having a family has changed his life and if it has changed his focus)

"Yeah, I had to grow up early. I had my daughter when I was 17, so it forced me to grow up, because I always told myself I'm going to be the best parent I can be, but definitely. I've got a lot of kids, man. I've got a lot of kids – a lot of kids (laughs). I love them all though. We want more, so to try and balance being who I am to this team and then go home and try and give my family the same energy or even more, it's tough, but you have to mature. You have to grow up in order to be able to do it."

(On where the defense is at this point)

"We're not there yet. The difference in college and the NFL (is) the little things. The little things you can not get away with in the NFL and those are the things we have to get better at, the little things. Whether it's a fit here, whether it's a rush lane here, whether it's a disguise here, just little things you have to work on, but we'll get there. We're not there yet. It's the first preseason game. A lot of guys are just going out there just wanting to hit somebody else. When you go out there that first preseason game, sometimes you lose sight of the fact that you still have to play in the scheme. A lot of guys just go out there like 'I can't wait to hit somebody else,' and they just go. Things just do like this (scatter). That's the joy of the first preseason game. You get all the cobwebs off. You get your first taste of hitting somebody else. Now you come back, the second preseason game, you fix those things you did wrong in the first one. You just try to build off of them."

(On how excited he is to play in front of the home fans)

"I can't wait. I love Tampa, man. More than just the fans, I just love the city. I love it here. It's perfect for my family and I. There's no better feeling than running out on the field and your home crowd screaming for you. Even before the games – we have some loyal fans, man. That weather has been terrible. These fans, you'd think when we go in and we come back out, they're going to be gone. You come back out on the field, the stands are empty, then five minutes later they're back, full again. It's like man, we've got some loyal fans. You can't beat that. You want to win for fans like that."