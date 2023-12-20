Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rakim Jarrett Designated to Return from IR

The Buccaneers opened a 21-day window on Wednesday for rookie WR Rakim Jarrett to practice with the team, during which he can be added back to the active roster at any time

Dec 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have designated rookie wide receiver Rakim Jarrett for return from injured reserve. That opens a 21-day period, beginning Wednesday, in which Jarrett can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man active roster limit. He can be restored to the active roster at any point during those three weeks, which means he could return to action as soon as Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buccaneers also restored tackle Silas Dzansi to their practice squad after he spent the last six weeks on the practice squad injured reserve list. There was an open spot on that 16-man crew following last week's promotion of defensive lineman Deadrin Senat to the active roster.

Jarrett made the Buccaneers' opening-day roster as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland. He played in the first 10 games of the season before sustaining a quad injury in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers. He has since spent the required minimum of four games on injured reserve before he could return to the active roster.

In those 10 games, Jarrett caught four passes for 60 yards, including a 41-yard reception against the 49ers. In three preseason games he recorded three passes for 84 yards.

Dzansi also signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this spring after playing his college ball at Virginia Tech. He was on the practice squad for the first nine weeks of the season before landing on injured reserve.

