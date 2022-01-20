Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 20: Sean Murphy-Bunting Upgraded

The Buccaneers had minimal changes to Thursday's injury report but did get some good news. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting returned to practice in a limited capacity. Murphy-Bunting missed Sunday's Wild Card matchup with the Eagles after being a late scratch with a hamstring injury. The Bucs are hoping he'll be ready to go for the Divisional Round against a Rams team that has a plethora of offensive weapons to contend with.

Meanwhile, right tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen were held out of practice for the second day in a row. Both sustained ankle injuries against the Eagles last Sunday, though Jensen was able to finish the game.

The only other changes to the Tampa Bay practice report were veteran days for both quarterback Tom Brady and defensive tackle Steve McLendon. That has become routine for both players, especially toward the back half of the season.

The Rams had no changes to their Thursday practice report.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Full Participation

RB Giovani Bernard (hip/knee) – Limited Participation

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

ILB Lavonte David (foot) – Limited Participation

S Mike Edwards (elbow) – Full Participation

WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (ankle) – Did Not Participate

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Breshad Perriman (hip) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – personal) – Did Not Participate

T Josh Wells (quadriceps) – Limited Participation

T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) – Did Not Participate

Rams

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Brandon Powell (ribs) – Limited Participation

S Taylor Rapp (concussion) – Did Not Participate

ILB Troy Reeder (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Ben Skowronek (back) – Limited Participation