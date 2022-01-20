Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 20: Sean Murphy-Bunting Upgraded

The Bucs get some good news on defense ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round. 

Jan 20, 2022 at 06:42 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

IR1.20

The Buccaneers had minimal changes to Thursday's injury report but did get some good news. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting returned to practice in a limited capacity. Murphy-Bunting missed Sunday's Wild Card matchup with the Eagles after being a late scratch with a hamstring injury. The Bucs are hoping he'll be ready to go for the Divisional Round against a Rams team that has a plethora of offensive weapons to contend with.

Meanwhile, right tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen were held out of practice for the second day in a row. Both sustained ankle injuries against the Eagles last Sunday, though Jensen was able to finish the game.

The only other changes to the Tampa Bay practice report were veteran days for both quarterback Tom Brady and defensive tackle Steve McLendon. That has become routine for both players, especially toward the back half of the season.

The Rams had no changes to their Thursday practice report.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Full Participation

RB Giovani Bernard (hip/knee) – Limited Participation

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

ILB Lavonte David (foot) – Limited Participation

S Mike Edwards (elbow) – Full Participation

WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (ankle) – Did Not Participate

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Breshad Perriman (hip) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – personal) – Did Not Participate

T Josh Wells (quadriceps) – Limited Participation

T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) – Did Not Participate

Rams

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Brandon Powell (ribs) – Limited Participation

S Taylor Rapp (concussion) – Did Not Participate

ILB Troy Reeder (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Ben Skowronek (back) – Limited Participation

OL Andrew Whitworth (knee) – Did Not Participate

Related Content

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 19: Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs Among Seven Non-Participants

The Buccaneers are dealing with their fair share of injuries as they get set to host the Rams on Sunday in the Divisonal Round.
news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson Ruled Out

Just two players were ruled out for Sunday's Wildcard matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, while three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations.
news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Mike Evans Upgraded

Wide receiver Mike Evans was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after being limited the day before, while quarterback Tom Brady has a day off.
news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 12: OLBs Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Return to Practice

The Bucs got some good news on defense on Wednesday's injury report.
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Ronald Jones, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Among Those Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled out five players while providing game status designations for two others. 
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Mike Evans Upgraded

The Buccaneers got some good news on offense in the team's second walk-through practice of the week. 
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: 15 Players Listed for Bucs

The Buccaneers listed a season-high 15 players on their first practice report of Week 18. 
news

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 30: Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice 

The Bucs' safety practiced for the first time in weeks on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity.
news

Buccaneers-Jets injury Report Dec. 31: Antonio Brown, Mike Evans Questionable

Wideouts Antonio Brown and Mike Evans are both questionable for Sunday's game in the Meadowlands, while starting outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul have been ruled out
news

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 29: Shaq Barrett, Four Others Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed nine on their first practice report of Week 17.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 24: Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr Ruled Out

The Buccaneers ruled out Evans and Winfield Jr. ahead of Sunday's game in Charlotte.
Advertising