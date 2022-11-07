Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

The Buccaneers outlasted the Rams in a sensational comeback bid in Week 9

Nov 06, 2022 at 07:38 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

RR Bucs Rams Wk 9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in a nail-biter, 16-13, snapping the Buccaneers' three-game losing streak. Tom Brady led a methodical scoring drive in 35 seconds under the final two-minute warning to give the Buccaneers the victory over the Rams. Rookie tight end Cade Otton ran a chip-and-release route to the ride side of the formation, crossing the goal line as the cannons fired. Tampa Bay now holds a 4-5 record in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers outgained the Rams 79-19 in the first quarter. The Tampa Bay defense forced a quick three-and-out, and the Bucs followed it up with a 12-play, 51-yard drive culminating in a Ryan Succop 20-yard field goal. Despite a 19-yard gain by Julio Jones following savvy moves at the top of his route to gain separation, the Buccaneers were short of the end zone off a Leonard Fournette one-yard run. Both clubs then traded punts, as Vita Vea sacked Matthew Stafford to end their subsequent drive.

The Rams opened up the second quarter with a momentum shifting play. Stafford hit a wide-open Cooper Kupp down the right sideline for a 69-yard touchdown pass/catch. The eight-play, 91-yard drive gave the Rams a 7-3 inside Raymond James Stadium. On the ensuing play, the Bucs offense quickly got off the field and a game of trading punts ensued. Prior to the end of the second frame, the Bucs attempted a field goal shot to trim the deficit, but Succop's 52-yard attempt was blocked by Bobby Wagner, who timed and jumped it. However, prior to the intermission, the Bucs hit a 38-yard field goal to make it a 7-6 ballgame prior to the half. For the sixth time in nine games, the Bucs failed to score a touchdown in the first half. Tampa Bay's defense allowed 104 yards in the first half, 69 of those coming on one play by Kupp.

Coming out of the half, the Bucs had a quick three-and-out. On the following drive for L.A, Lavonte David stalled the drive with a near-interception in the red zone to force a Matt Gay field goal. His pass breakup ended the Rams' drive and saved a touchdown. Vita Vea recorded his second sack of the day, pushing the Rams into a disadvantageous third-and-17 situation. L.A. could not convert, and the Bucs took over under six minutes to go in the third. Prior to the end of the third quarter, Rakeem Nunez-Roches collapsed the pocket and sacked Stafford, making it third-and-long for the Rams. The Rams settled for a field goal, extending their lead 13-6 entering the final quarter.

The Tampa Bay offense could not sustain drives and fell into familiar third-and-long situations at the beginning of the fourth. A flip switched under the two-minute warning. Tom Brady took command and drove the Bucs down the field in a sensational comeback bid to the cheers of the crowd. Brady connected with Cade Otton off a chip-and-release route to give the Buccaneers a 16-13 lead, sealing the victory in Week Nine.

Highlights of note, with a 15-yard completion in the fourth quarter to Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to surpass 100,000 passing yards (regular season plus postseason). In addition, punter Jake Camarda hit a 74-yard punt (tied for franchise record) and a 68-yard punt to put the Buccaneers in favorable field position.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reaction: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 in prime-time

news

Rapid Reaction: Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3

The Buccaneers fall to the Panthers, marking the club's fourth loss in the previous five games

news

Rapid Reaction: Steelers 20, Buccaneers 18

The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 20-18 in Week Six

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

The Buccaneers take first place in the NFC South with a win over the Falcons

news

Rapid Reaction: Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week Four clash

news

Rapid Reaction: Packers 14, Buccaneers 12

The Buccaneers fell to the Packers 14-12, despite late game theatrics

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Saints 10

With a fourth quarter defensive surge, the Buccaneers outlast the Saints 20-10 in a Week Two victory

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3

The Buccaneers come out victorious in Week One over the Cowboys, led by a dominant defensive output

news

Rapid Reaction: Colts 27, Buccaneers 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason finale

news

Rapid Reaction: Titans 13, Buccaneers 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall to the Tennessee Titans 13-3 in Preseason Week 2

news

Rapid Reaction: Dolphins 26, Buccaneers 24

The Buccaneers fall to the Dolphins, 26-24 in a nail-biter.

Advertising