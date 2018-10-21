Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 26, Browns 23

The Browns answered on their next drive, taking it all the way down before their rookie running back ran it in from the one-yard-line. It closed the gap to within one score but the Bucs still led 23-16 with 12:17 left in the game.

The next possession saw Tampa Bay come up empty and be forced to punt for the second time in the game. The Bucs had the Browns in a second-and-26 situation before Mayfield took off and got the first down in Bucs' territory.

After getting to the one-yard-line, the Bucs were able to hold the Browns and prevent the score, preserving their 23-16 lead with less than five minutes left in the game. The Bucs' offense wouldn't be able to do anything on their next possession and be forced to punt it away. Browns moved the ball in just two plays and were into the end zone on a 16-yard pass to receiver Jarvis Landry and tied the game at 23 apiece with 2:28 left in the game.

The Bucs moved down the field and got a first down knocking on the door at the 24-yard-line. Tampa Bay ran the clock down to two seconds to set up a 40-yard field goal. Catanzaro pulled the kick wide right, forcing the game into overtime.

The Browns were stopped on their first possession of overtime by the Bucs defense. A long punt and wide attempted return by Adam Humphries had the Bucs starting their first possession of overtime at the 11-yard-line. After an illegal shift penalty, Winston was picked off by linebacker Jamie Collins at the Tampa Bay 45-yard-line, meaning the game was in sudden death.

The Browns were stopped in dramatic fashion on a huge third-down sack by defensive end Carl Nassib for his second of the day on his former team, forcing Cleveland to punt. The Bucs came up empty on their next possession as well, punting the ball right back. On the return, Cleveland coughed up the ball and the Bucs recovered at the Browns' 48-yard-line.