Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Chargers 31

The Chargers wasted no time answering right back. After just over a minute and a half, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert hit wide receiver Tyron Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown pass and Los Angeles evened the score.

Tampa Bay got into Los Angeles territory, but Brady was then picked off by cornerback Michael Davis, who returned the ball for the touchdown. It gave the Chargers a 14-7 lead after the good extra point with 3:55 left to play in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers forced a three-and-out from the Charger offense and in the process knocked running back Austin Ekeler out of the game with an injury. The Tampa Bay offense took over but stalled, not able to get anything going to cut the lead.

Punter Bradley Pinion pinned the Chargers inside their own 10-yard line where they were subsequently hit with a penalty and had to start from their own four-yard-line right at the end of the first quarter.

The Tampa Bay defense was issued a late-hit penalty on third down for a hit by safety Jordan Whitehead on Herbert which gave the Chargers a first and 10 and the 29-yard-line. It came a split second after Herbert had stepped out of bounds but kept the drive going for Los Angeles. The Chargers were helped by another questionable defensive pass interference call assigned to cornerback Carlton Davis. The next drive the Bucs had them at third and 11 but a screen to running back Josh Kelly converted it to get LA knocking on the door of the red zone. Herbert then hit tight end Donald Parham on the next play for the touchdown to give the Chargers a 21-7 lead with 8:50 left in the half.

The Bucs were able to get down the field and were stopped just outside the Chargers' red zone. Helped by a failed challenge by Los Angeles, they would settle for a 44-yard field goal attempt. It was no good and the score remained 21-7 with 4:54 to go before halftime.

Tampa Bay stopped the Chargers just past midfield but then Los Angeles decided to go for a 53-yard field goal. The kick was good and the Chargers took a 24-7 lead with 1:37 left in the half.

The Buccaneers couldn't get anything going, even after getting helped by an unnecessary roughness call, giving them a fresh set of downs at midfield. Evans drew his own a few plays later and the Bucs were forced to punt with 47 seconds left.