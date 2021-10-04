Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17

The drive was cut short, however, thanks again to safety Antoine Winfield Jr. He forced a fumble from the hands of J.J. Taylor, which was then recovered by cornerback Richard Sherman with 11:19 to go in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay unfortunately wouldn't capitalize and ended up punting the ball back to the Patriots after just a minute and a half of clock elapsed.

New England wouldn't get far thanks to back-to-back sacks by the Bucs' defense. First, it was defensive tackle Will Gholston with his second sack of the season followed by outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka with his second sack of the night. It forced the Patriots' punt… twice.

The first punt was fumbled on the return but the Bucs got bailed out with a penalty on the Patriots. Refs ruled a replay of fourth down and the Patriots punted again. This time, it would be returned to nearly midfield as the Bucs set off to put more points on the board.

And that they did. Brady kept the ball mostly on the ground and the 52-yard drive ended in an eight-yard touchdown run by running back Ronald Jones that made the score 13-7 with 3:29 to go in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, the Patriots answered on their next drive as Jones drove down the field. It ended in a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith to put New England back on top, 14-13, with 14:57 left to go in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs ate up some clock on the next drive that would span 15 plays but in the end, they'd end up settling for the 26-yard field goal. It was enough to give them the lead back, though, making the score 16-14 with 7:58 left in the game.

New England answered with a field goal of their own to again take a one-point lead. The 27-yard kick made the score 17-16 with 4:34 left to play.

And after a hard-fought drive that took the game to the two-minute warning, the Bucs would answer with a kick of their own. Succop was good from 48 yards to give the Bucs a 19-17 lead with 1:57 to play and the Patriots with just one of their timeouts left.