Rapid Reaction: Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers in a humbling loss, making it their fourth defeat in the previous five games. The Week Seven clash would have provided a strengthened grip on the NFC South division for Tampa Bay, but instead, the Bucs head home with a 3-4 record. The same issues that have plagued the Buccaneers, contributed to the team's demise: inability to convert on short-yardage situations, ineffectiveness on third down and a defense that did not close in the second half.

The Buccaneers and Panthers took part in a back-and-forth game of trading punts in the first half. Tampa Bay had four-consecutive punts to start the divisional contest, and the Panthers had three-straight before finding the end zone in the final minute of the second quarter. What could have been a 64-yard touchdown to Mike Evans on the opening possession, ended up culminating in a punt after Evans bobbled, then dropped the pass. P.J. Walker connected with D.J. Moore to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead heading into intermission. The Buccaneers totaled eight first downs through the first two frames and converted two-of-six third-down conversion attempts. With a lack of cohesion to sustain drives, the Bucs were held scoreless in the first half, for the second time in the 2022 slate (Saints).