Rapid Reaction: Rams 27, Bucs 24

Despite moving into Bucs' territory on their next drive, the Rams' offense would stall after defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh dropped running back Cam Akers for a loss of one on third down. Los Angeles settled for a 44-yard field goal attempt that Gay would miss, leaving the score tied at 17 all with 8:25 left in the third quarter.

It was the Bucs' turn to have a drive end abruptly as Brady was picked off by safety Jordan Fuller while under duress. The Rams took over at the Bucs' 37-yard line after a negative-11-yard return.

The Rams would capitalize as Goff connected with Akers for the four-yard touchdown. After the good point after, Los Angeles took a 24-17 lead with 5:39 left in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay went three-and-out on their next series, punting the ball back to the Rams after less than a minute with possession.

The Bucs' defense forced a Rams punt on the next series, getting it back to the Bucs' offense, albeit in less-than-ideal field position at their own 12-yard line after a good punt by Los Angeles. Tampa Bay wasn't able to do anything with it after Brady took a sack on second down that brought up third and 15. Brady was again under pressure on third down and the referees ruled it an incomplete pass. Head Coach Sean McVay challenged the call, thinking it was a fumble, instead. The call stood and the Bucs punted from their own eight-yard line as Los Angeles lost a timeout.

A penalty and pass breakup by David brought up third and 17 for the Rams on the next series. Pierre-Paul broke up the pass from Goff at the line and forced the Rams to punt with 13:35 left to go in the game.

The Bucs took over at their own 20-yard line and the first play of the series was a nine-yard completion to Gronkowski. They ran the ball the next play to get the first down but it would be their only of the drive. Third down saw a bizarre play where Brady's pass was batted back to him and he threw it again, completing it to Evans. He was hit with an illegal forward pass penalty but the Rams declined it, which allowed the gain. It brought up fourth and two and the Bucs would punt.

The Rams wouldn't get anywhere behind a big tackle for loss by cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on first down. Los Angeles was faced with a third-and-15 that they would not convert, punting the ball away back to the Bucs' offense.

Tampa Bay took over at their own 37-yard line but wouldn't get further than the Rams' 43-yard line. Faced with fourth-down and one, the Bucs went for it but the ball from Brady to Godwin fell incomplete and the Bucs turned it over on downs.