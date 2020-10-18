Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Packers 10

Tampa Bay handed Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay their first loss of 2020 to improve to 4-2 on the season. 

Oct 18, 2020 at 07:45 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Rapid Reaction Defense

The Packers called heads as the coin fell tails, giving the opportunity for Tampa Bay to choose whether or not to kick or receiver. They chose the former as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his Packer offense took the field to begin the game.

Though Green Bay would put together a decent drive, getting as far as the Bucs' 21-yard line, they'd be stop short before getting into the red zone. Rodgers and company would settle for a field goal after a third-and-nine stop, with kicker Mason Crosby hitting a 39-yarder to put the Packers up 3-0 with 10:27 left in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay would be stopped after three downs, going to running back ﻿Ronald Jones II﻿ in various capacities each time. Punter Bradley Pinion would punt and pin the Packers right at their own 20.

The next drive for Green Bay would end in the end zone when on third-down and four Rodgers took it himself and dove into the end zone. After initially ruling it a touchdown, the refs called it back after a review revealed Rodgers was short of the goal line. The next play, running back Jones took it in and after the successful point after, the Packers took a 10-0 lead with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

The Bucs mixed in ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, now back from injury, and ﻿Mike Evans﻿ on the next drive but came up empty, getting stopped around midfield. Pinion came on to punt again and the Packers would start from their own 22-yard line.

This drive would end very uncharacteristically for Rodgers as he was picked off in his own territory by second-year corner ﻿Jamel Dean﻿, who ran it back 32 yards for the touchdown. It was Dean's first interception of the year. It was Rodgers' first interception of the year. It was the Bucs' first pick-six of the year and it got the Bucs on the board.

On the very next drive, it happened again. Cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿ tipped a ball intended for Davante Adams, his man for the day, and it landed right in the arms of safety Mike Edwards. He couldn't quite return it to the end zone but a play later and it was running back Ronald Jones who took it in from two yards out and the Bucs took a 14-10 lead with 11:02 left in the second quarter.

The next series by Green Bay almost saw them get a first down, except Davis knocked Adams out before he could establish himself in bounds with the ball. A couple hurries later and the Packers were getting off the field.

The Bucs took over at their own 35-yard line and it was the offense's turn to put together a complete drive. They spanned the field getting tight end Rob Gronkowski in the mix. It culminated in a seven-yard score from ﻿Tom Brady﻿ to rookie wide receiver ﻿Tyler Johnson﻿ to give the Bucs a 21-10 lead with 4:35 left before halftime.

Green Bay's next drive ended in a hurry when inside linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ got just the fourth sack on Rodgers all season on third down. The Packers surrendered the ball to the Buccaneers yet again and it gave Tampa Bay yet another chance for some points.

It's a chance they capitalized on, once again spanning the field. This time, it ended how so many touchdown throws from Brady have ended over the years: in the arms of tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿. His 12-yard score was his first in a Buccaneer uniform and the 79th between the two league veterans. It ties them with Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the fourth-most in NFL history, not to mention put the Bucs' up 28-10 as the half wound down.

The Bucs opened the second half with the ball and were able to get into Packer territory before they were stopped a bit short. It was kicker Ryan Succop's turn to make a play as he hit his first field goal of the game – a 50-yarder for his season long. It gave the Bucs a 31-10 lead with 12:14 left in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay forced another Packer punt on the next drive as Antoine Winfield Jr. almost intercepted Rodgers on third down. His father, Antoine Winfield Sr., picked off Rodgers while a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2009.

The two teams would then trade punts and the ball would end up back in the hands of the Buccaneers after another big third down sack, this time David had help from Jason Pierre-Paul to deliver the third sack of the day on Rodgers. Coming into the game, he had been sacked just three times total.

The Bucs then engineered a very efficient, seven-play, 85-yard drive that was helped by a 41-yard pass interference penalty called on Green Bay to get the Bucs to the Packers' two-yard line. From there, Green Bay was hit with too many men on the field for the second time on the day and the Bucs punched it in with a one-yard run from their Jones. It gave the Bucs a 38-10 lead with 2:40 to play in the third.

Tampa Bay forced another punt on the Packers' ensuing drive and got the ball back with just over 30 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Bucs' next drive would prove fruitless as Tampa Bay got stopped just past midfield. The Pinion punt pinned the Packers at their own 12. Their drive would end early again, this time on a third-down sack by inside linebacker Devin White who had been all over the place.

The Bucs wouldn't get anything from their next drive but that would be it for Brady as the Bucs ran the ball to run some clock out. They'd surrender it back to the Packers but this time they'd be Rodgers-less, pulling the quarterback in favor of backup Tim Boyle.

A punt would put it back in Tampa Bay's hands but it was Blaine Gabbert under center this time.

Best Photos from Packers vs. Buccaneers | Week 6 

View photos of Tampa Bay's Week 6 matchup against Green Bay.

Packers vs. Bucs
1 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
2 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
3 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
4 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
5 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
6 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
7 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
8 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
9 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
10 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
11 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
12 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
13 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
14 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
15 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
16 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
17 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
18 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
19 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
20 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
21 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
22 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
23 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
24 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
25 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
26 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
27 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
28 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
29 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
30 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
31 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
32 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
33 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
34 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
35 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
36 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
37 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
38 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
39 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
40 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
41 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
42 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
43 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
44 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
45 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
46 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
47 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
48 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
49 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
50 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
51 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
52 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
53 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
54 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
55 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
56 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
57 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
58 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
59 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
60 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
61 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
62 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
63 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
64 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
65 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
66 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
67 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
68 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
69 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
70 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
71 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
72 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
73 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
74 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
75 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
76 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
77 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
78 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
79 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
80 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
81 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
82 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
83 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
84 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
85 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
86 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
87 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
88 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
89 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
90 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
91 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
92 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
93 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
94 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

gameaction 0190
95 / 132
Packers vs. Bucs
96 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
97 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
98 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
99 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
100 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
101 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
102 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
103 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
104 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
105 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
106 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
107 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

gameaction 0226
108 / 132
Packers vs. Bucs
109 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
110 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
111 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
112 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
113 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
114 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
115 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
116 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
117 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
118 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
119 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
120 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
121 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
122 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
123 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
124 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
125 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
126 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
127 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
128 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
129 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
130 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
131 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
132 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rapid Reaction: Bears 20, Buccaneers 19

The Buccaneers drop their first primetime contest as the Bears prove too much in Chicago. 
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Chargers 31

The Buccaneers take their second-straight victory at home in front of fans for the first time.
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10

The Buccaneers topped the Broncos in their Week Three contest, giving them just their second win at Mile High
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 31, Panthers 17

The Bucs improve to 1-1 as they win their home opener over the Carolina Panthers.
news

Rapid Reaction: Saints 34, Buccaneers 23

The Bucs fall in their season opener to the Saints in New Orleans, 34-23. 
news

Rapid Reaction: Falcons 28, Bucs 22

Bucs drop their season finale in overtime to the Falcons, 28-22.
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Texans 23, Buccaneers 20

The Bucs' four-game win streak comes to an end as they drop a back-and-forth battle with the AFC South champions.
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Lions 17

The Bucs pull to .500 on the year as they win their fourth-straight game, downing the Lions 38-17 in Detroit.
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Bucs 38, Colts 35

The Bucs get their third-straight win as they take down the Colts in a rollercoaster of a game at home.
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 28, Jaguars 11

The Bucs get two consecutive wins for the first time this season as they defeated the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 35, Falcons 22

The Buccaneers went into Atlanta and came out with a win in a wild contest, ending in a 35-22 score in favor of the visitors.

Advertising