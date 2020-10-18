Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Packers 10

The Packers called heads as the coin fell tails, giving the opportunity for Tampa Bay to choose whether or not to kick or receiver. They chose the former as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his Packer offense took the field to begin the game.
Though Green Bay would put together a decent drive, getting as far as the Bucs' 21-yard line, they'd be stop short before getting into the red zone. Rodgers and company would settle for a field goal after a third-and-nine stop, with kicker Mason Crosby hitting a 39-yarder to put the Packers up 3-0 with 10:27 left in the first quarter.
Tampa Bay would be stopped after three downs, going to running back Ronald Jones II in various capacities each time. Punter Bradley Pinion would punt and pin the Packers right at their own 20.
The next drive for Green Bay would end in the end zone when on third-down and four Rodgers took it himself and dove into the end zone. After initially ruling it a touchdown, the refs called it back after a review revealed Rodgers was short of the goal line. The next play, running back Jones took it in and after the successful point after, the Packers took a 10-0 lead with less than a minute left in the first quarter.
The Bucs mixed in Chris Godwin, now back from injury, and Mike Evans on the next drive but came up empty, getting stopped around midfield. Pinion came on to punt again and the Packers would start from their own 22-yard line.
This drive would end very uncharacteristically for Rodgers as he was picked off in his own territory by second-year corner Jamel Dean, who ran it back 32 yards for the touchdown. It was Dean's first interception of the year. It was Rodgers' first interception of the year. It was the Bucs' first pick-six of the year and it got the Bucs on the board.
On the very next drive, it happened again. Cornerback Carlton Davis tipped a ball intended for Davante Adams, his man for the day, and it landed right in the arms of safety Mike Edwards. He couldn't quite return it to the end zone but a play later and it was running back Ronald Jones who took it in from two yards out and the Bucs took a 14-10 lead with 11:02 left in the second quarter.
The next series by Green Bay almost saw them get a first down, except Davis knocked Adams out before he could establish himself in bounds with the ball. A couple hurries later and the Packers were getting off the field.
The Bucs took over at their own 35-yard line and it was the offense's turn to put together a complete drive. They spanned the field getting tight end Rob Gronkowski in the mix. It culminated in a seven-yard score from Tom Brady to rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson to give the Bucs a 21-10 lead with 4:35 left before halftime.
Green Bay's next drive ended in a hurry when inside linebacker Lavonte David got just the fourth sack on Rodgers all season on third down. The Packers surrendered the ball to the Buccaneers yet again and it gave Tampa Bay yet another chance for some points.
It's a chance they capitalized on, once again spanning the field. This time, it ended how so many touchdown throws from Brady have ended over the years: in the arms of tight end Rob Gronkowski. His 12-yard score was his first in a Buccaneer uniform and the 79th between the two league veterans. It ties them with Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the fourth-most in NFL history, not to mention put the Bucs' up 28-10 as the half wound down.
The Bucs opened the second half with the ball and were able to get into Packer territory before they were stopped a bit short. It was kicker Ryan Succop's turn to make a play as he hit his first field goal of the game – a 50-yarder for his season long. It gave the Bucs a 31-10 lead with 12:14 left in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay forced another Packer punt on the next drive as Antoine Winfield Jr. almost intercepted Rodgers on third down. His father, Antoine Winfield Sr., picked off Rodgers while a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2009.
The two teams would then trade punts and the ball would end up back in the hands of the Buccaneers after another big third down sack, this time David had help from Jason Pierre-Paul to deliver the third sack of the day on Rodgers. Coming into the game, he had been sacked just three times total.
The Bucs then engineered a very efficient, seven-play, 85-yard drive that was helped by a 41-yard pass interference penalty called on Green Bay to get the Bucs to the Packers' two-yard line. From there, Green Bay was hit with too many men on the field for the second time on the day and the Bucs punched it in with a one-yard run from their Jones. It gave the Bucs a 38-10 lead with 2:40 to play in the third.
Tampa Bay forced another punt on the Packers' ensuing drive and got the ball back with just over 30 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The Bucs' next drive would prove fruitless as Tampa Bay got stopped just past midfield. The Pinion punt pinned the Packers at their own 12. Their drive would end early again, this time on a third-down sack by inside linebacker Devin White who had been all over the place.
The Bucs wouldn't get anything from their next drive but that would be it for Brady as the Bucs ran the ball to run some clock out. They'd surrender it back to the Packers but this time they'd be Rodgers-less, pulling the quarterback in favor of backup Tim Boyle.
A punt would put it back in Tampa Bay's hands but it was Blaine Gabbert under center this time.
