Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Packers 10

The Packers called heads as the coin fell tails, giving the opportunity for Tampa Bay to choose whether or not to kick or receiver. They chose the former as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his Packer offense took the field to begin the game.

Though Green Bay would put together a decent drive, getting as far as the Bucs' 21-yard line, they'd be stop short before getting into the red zone. Rodgers and company would settle for a field goal after a third-and-nine stop, with kicker Mason Crosby hitting a 39-yarder to put the Packers up 3-0 with 10:27 left in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay would be stopped after three downs, going to running back ﻿Ronald Jones II﻿ in various capacities each time. Punter Bradley Pinion would punt and pin the Packers right at their own 20.

The next drive for Green Bay would end in the end zone when on third-down and four Rodgers took it himself and dove into the end zone. After initially ruling it a touchdown, the refs called it back after a review revealed Rodgers was short of the goal line. The next play, running back Jones took it in and after the successful point after, the Packers took a 10-0 lead with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

The Bucs mixed in ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, now back from injury, and ﻿Mike Evans﻿ on the next drive but came up empty, getting stopped around midfield. Pinion came on to punt again and the Packers would start from their own 22-yard line.