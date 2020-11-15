Rapid Reaction: Bucs 46, Panthers 23

The Panthers wouldn't be able to get anything going on the next drive and faced with a fourth down and six, they faked the punt. It was wide receiver Justin Watson who got to the punter before he could throw the ball, giving Watson his first career sack and the Panthers turned it over on downs.

The Bucs would face a fourth-and-three situation on their next drive but Brady converted on a dart to Evans to continue the drive. It would end the same as the previous one after Brady took a sack on third down. Succop hit a 40-yard field goal for this fourth of the night and the Bucs went up 32-17 with 12:40 in the fourth quarter.

Carolina came up with another big special teams play as Panthers' Tyler Cannon returned the ball 98 yards. A play later and Bridgewater stumbled in himself for the touchdown. The Panthers went for two. The attempt failed on some pressure from outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, leaving the score 32-23 with just over 11 minutes in the game.

The Buccaneers wouldn't be denied on the next drive as they spanned the field yet again on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that took just over five minutes off the clock. It ended in a Brady keeper from the one-yard line that gave the Bucs a 39-23 lead with 6:18 left in the game.

The Panthers would try to get something going again but the Bucs' defense would stand up and Bridgewater would suffer a sack at the hands of Pierre-Paul from the ground on third down. It would knock Bridgewater out of the game as he limped off the field. Quarterback P.J. Walker took the fourth down snap that would result in a negative passing play and turn the ball over on downs with less than five minutes left in the game.

For good measure, Tampa Bay added another touchdown to their point total as Brady hit Gronkowski, who was wide open in the end zone. It pushed the Bucs' lead to 46-23 with 4:24 left in the game.