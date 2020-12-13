Rapid Reaction: Bucs 26, Vikings 14

Minnesota's kicking woes would continue after the Bucs' defense forced a 54-yard field goal try that Bailey missed wide right.

It helped the Bucs' offense with some good field position as they took back over. Two penalties on Minnesota then helped them into a first and goal at the Vikings' one-yard line on the possession. From there, Jones went up and over the pile to get into the end zone. The successful point after meant a 14-6 lead for the Buccaneers with 44 seconds left in the half.

After a forced three-and-out, the Bucs ended up getting the ball back for another possession with 31 seconds left in the half. Brady ran two plays to get the Bucs to midfield before spiking the ball with one second to go. He threw the ball up for a Hail Mary pass to the end zone where tight end Rob Gronkowski was waiting, swarmed by Minnesota defenders. They were apparently too close for comfort and the referees called defensive pass interference that preserved that one second on the clock and placed the Bucs at the one-yard line. They took the field goal and went into the half with a 17-6 lead.