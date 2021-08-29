Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 23, Texans 16

The next Texans' drive was stopped short as rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka sacked Taylor while forcing the ball out. It was then recovered by defensive lineman Khalil Davis and the Bucs' offense took the field.

It was Blaine Gabbert under center, seemingly indicating Brady's night was over. He was sacked on first down and was then intercepted to give the ball right back to the Texans.

It would yield no points for the home team, who surrendered the ball back via punt yet again after just five plays.

And though the Buccaneer offense got the ball back, they would be the ones to help put points on the board for Houston. A bad snap by rookie center Robert Hainsey while the Bucs were backed up to their own end zone resulted in a safety and the Texans ended up with two points on the board with 4:54 left in the half.

It was the Bucs' defense that would again cut the Texans' next series short as cornerback Herb Miller intercepted quarterback Davis Mills, who had come in for Taylor.

It wouldn't put any more points on the board for Tampa Bay as the two teams traded punts on the next two series. The latter drive by the Texans began at the five-yard line after Head Coach Bruce Arians challenged the ruling of a touchback. Safety Chris Cooper had caught the ball as he jumped up in the end zone and threw it back out. It was caught by inside linebacker Joe Jones who then downed it at the five.

After that drive proved unsuccessful for the Texans, the Buccaneers then took three straight penalties in their next series to end that before it really even started.

Cornerback Dee Delaney then recorded the Bucs' third takeaway of the night, intercepting Davis Mills to give the Bucs' one more shot before halftime.

The next drive ended in more points for the Bucs as kicker Jose Borregales connected on a 36-yarder to push the Bucs' lead to 16-2 at the half.