Rapid Reaction: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22, falling to 3-5 on the season. The Bucs have lost three straight games, as the same troubling trends occur in all phases.

After a two-game losing streak, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a hot start at Raymond James Stadium. A play-action shot from Tom Brady to Chris Godwin led to a 44-yard gain, as Godwin utilized his physical prowess to produce yards-after-catch. The explosive play set up a Leonard Fournette one-yard touchdown rush. The Bucs took a 7-0 lead and Ryan Succop kicked a 31-yard field goal on the ensuing possession, giving the Bucs a 10-3 advantage. The Ravens' defense then imposed their will, forcing three quick, three-and-outs. Tampa Bay initially outgained the Ravens, 126-16 and then Baltimore usurped, holding a 128-26 advantage. For the Bucs' defense, Vita Vea and Shaquil Barrett spearheaded the charge in the first half, each recording a sack on elusive speedster, Lamar Jackson. A blocked field goal by Patrick O'Connor as the clock expired, held the Ravens to three entering the half mark.

Things spiraled in the third quarter as the Buccaneers' defense gave up 17 unanswered points to the Ravens. On the second score, Demarcus Robinson forced several missed tackles to convert on third down, culminating in a Lamar Jackson touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely. Over the second and third quarters, the Ravens surpassed the Bucs by a point margin of 288-64, making it a 17-10 ballgame entering the fourth. Conversely, the Bucs could not find consistency on offense, resulting in a quick three-and-out to open the third frame, followed by another punt.