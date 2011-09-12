Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ravens CB Smith sidelined by high ankle sprain

Sep 12, 2011 at 11:44 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Ravens coach John Harbaugh says rookie cornerback Jimmy Smith will be sidelined ``a few weeks'' with a high ankle sprain.

Smith hurt his left ankle on the Ravens' first kickoff early in the first quarter of Sunday's 35-7 win over Pittsburgh. Baltimore's top draft pick was expected to play a backup role on defense.

Harbaugh says Smith is wearing a boot, walking with the aid of crutches and had an MRI. The coach says ``it's going to be a few weeks. We'll have to see how it plays out. Hopefully he's a quick healer.''

Smith was listed second on the depth chart at cornerback for Sunday's game.

