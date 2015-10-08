RBs Could Take Center Stage Sunday

"He looked like a smaller version of Le'Veon Bell to me," said Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. "Has a little power to him, but he can make you miss. You can be standing right in front of him and you'll miss. Still a little raw though, got a lot to learn, but he's a good back."

Yeldon hasn't found the end zone yet, nor have any Jacksonville ballcarriers, but he did get his first 100-yard game last weekend in an overtime loss at Indianapolis. One of the reasons he's drawn so many carries already, even with Gerhart and Robinson still around along with tailbacks Bernard Pierce and Corey Grant, is that he's versatile enough to fit into any situation. As much as rookie backs generally have an easier transition to the NFL than most positions, they still have to block well in order to stay in the game on obvious passing downs.