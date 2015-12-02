"Realist" Bucs Know Significance of ATL Game

These aren't exactly secrets, and Tampa Bay players are likely quite cognizant of where they stand. Just in case, Head Coach Lovie Smith makes a point of keeping them updated.

"I assume they know it, but I don't take that for granted," said Smith. "I want them to know, to be aware of what's happening in the league. I let them know exactly where we stand in our division each week. I let them know exactly where we stand as far as the playoff race is concerned. I let them know who's playing – I want them to be involved in the league. I think that gives you a better picture of what we need to do. So, yes, we give them as much information as we possibly can. They can handle that."