Reidel Anthony, Mayor Dick Greco Honor 'Hometown Heroes'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Reidel Anthony joined Tampa Mayor Dick Greco today in honoring two young people who have made a difference in the Tampa Bay community through Radio Disney`s "Hometown Heroes" program. The Hometown Heroes awards presentation took place at Tampa City Hall in the mayor's conference room.

Radio Disney, a 24-hour national radio network produced by Disney/ABC Radio Networks and targeted at children ages 12 and under, operates much like a top-40 radio station and broadcasts news, sports and entertainment in a fun, kid-friendly format. The network created the Hometown Heroes program to recognize kids who have made a difference in their communities through volunteer work, charity fundraising or other philanthropic activities. To qualify as a Hometown Hero, the child must have initiated a charitable activity within the past 6-12 months and their efforts must have had a positive affect on members of their community.

Anthony joined Greco and Disney's Mickey Mouse in presenting Hometown Hero awards to Chris Harper of the Dorothy Thomas School and Katie Milton from the Young Women's Christian Association Housing Program. The 11-year old Harper is a peer mediator who helps fellow students overcome adversity, and the eight-year old Milton donated 50 children's books and $125 she received for her birthday to children housed at the YWCA Family Center.

"The Hometown Heroes program recognizes those kids in our community who have gone out of their way to help other people," Anthony said. "There are plenty of children out there who are doing great things every day to make their communities better places to live. We want to honor those kids."

Anthony played a similar role earlier this year when he served as the spokesperson for Tampa Children's Hospital`s "Kids are Heroes" program. The Kids Are Heroes program recognizes students ages five-18 who have demonstrated such heroic deeds as setting a good example for their peers, performing a selfless act, displaying compassion when another person or animal is in need or putting someone else's needs before their own.