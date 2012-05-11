Reiff settling in at Lions' rookie minicamp

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - Riley Reiff and the rest of Detroit's draft picks are settling in at rookie minicamp.
Reiff was on the field Friday, although coach Jim Schwartz says it's hard to evaluate the offensive lineman from Iowa when there's no contact in practice.
Wide receiver Ryan Broyles, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma, was on the field but wore a baseball hat and didn't do much. He's coming off major knee surgery.
The Lions had signed six of their eight draft picks to four-year deals by Thursday, and cornerback Dwight ``Bill'' Bentley - a third-rounder from Louisiana-Lafayette - said he reached a deal before practice Friday.
Reiff is still without an agreement but is participating in the three-day minicamp anyway.