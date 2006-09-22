Returned Tickets for Carolina Game Available for Purchase

Want to see the Bucs and Panthers go at it again on Sunday? Some tickets just became available





The Carolina Panthers have chosen not to use all of the tickets allotted to them for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, and that's a win-win situation for Buccaneer fans.

The fact that the Panthers have returned unused tickets means: 1) There will be fewer Panther supporters at the game, and 2) Those tickets can now end up in your hands.

The Bucs-Panthers game was sold out well before the season began, but the return of the Panthers' unused tickets means there are now a limited number available for the much-anticipated contest, which kicks off at 1:00 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. These tickets may be purchased through Ticketmaster, either online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the following numbers:

Tampa (Hillsborough) (813) 287-8844 St. Petersburg (Pinellas) (727) 898-2100 Central Florida (407) 839-3900 Lakeland (863) 682-5300 Ft. Myers (239) 334-3309