Returning Players Boost Bucs Roster Depth

"One thing about injuries, as you are forced to play other players even it's only for a couple games, it builds your depth," Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter said during a press conference on Wednesday. "You look at wide out; [Donteea Dye] and Adam [Humphries] had to play, [Russell Shepard] had to play all year because Mike [Evans] was out early then [Vincent Jackson] was out. It forces you to play those guys and then after they've played they figure out, 'Hey, yeah we can play.'

"The same thing is happening on the O-line. Same thing is happening at tight end. We already knew we had depth at running back. That was our deepest position going in. We haven't had to use it, but I know we are deep at quarterback, too, because we have a heck of a back-up quarterback sitting there. Injuries force you to play your other guys. They figure out they can play. I think also our coaches have done a good job continuing to develop [players]. The part of practice where you guys can go out there and watch all the coaches are working with their guys – individual drills. It's a long season. Just because the season started you don't have to stop your development."