Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

RFAs Re-Sign, Too

In a lower-profile but still important series of moves Friday, the Bucs re-signed five of their six restricted FAs: K Connor Barth, T James Lee, S Corey Lynch, CB Elbert Mack and WR Micheal Spurlock

Jul 30, 2011 at 03:19 AM
Lee07_30_11_1_t.jpg


In the incredibly condensed period of roster maneuvering that has followed the signing of a new collective bargaining agreement on Monday, the fate of restricted and exclusive rights free agents has taken a backseat to the move-per-minute craziness of the unrestricted market.

Still, re-signing their players that fell into those two categories was another priority for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they moved quickly on Friday to get the job done.

At the same time that unrestricted free agents Michael Koenen, Quincy  Black, Davin Joseph and Jeremy Trueblood were making their way through the Buccaneers' player personnel offices (that is, within minutes after the official 6:00 p.m. opening of the market) a steady stream of RFAs and ERFAs were coming in to sign new deals, too.  No time to waste – these players can now attend meetings with the rest of the team, though they cannot practice or use the weight room facilities.

The Bucs entered the day with a total of nine restricted and exclusive rights free agents, and had eight of them signed between 6:00 p.m. and the end of the evening practice at 7:15.  Most signed in time to put on a jersey and join the team at practice…albeit on the sidelines for now.  The only remaining restricted free agent left unsigned is defensive tackle Frank Okam, and it's reasonable to expect he will soon follow suit.

The eight players who re-signed with the Buccaneers on Friday included:

Restricted Free Agents

  • K Connor Barth
  • T James Lee
  • S Corey Lynch
  • CB Elbert Mack
  • WR Micheal Spurlock

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

  • DE Michael Bennett
  • QB Rudy Carpenter
  • T Demar Dotson

A restricted free agent may negotiate with other teams for offers, but his original team retains a right-of-first-refusal on any offers as long as the original team extends a tender offer at the beginning of free agency.  In addition, depending upon the size of the tender offer that is extended, the original team may receive draft-pick compensation from the new team if it chooses not to match the outside offer.  For instance, the tender offer the Buccaneers extended kicker Connor Barth would have required a new team to send Tampa Bay a 2012 second-round pick if they signed Barth away.

Exclusive rights free agents are players whose contracts have expired but who have fewer than three years of accrued free agency credit.  They may negotiate only with their original teams as long as they have received qualifying tender offers.

Thus, as is the case every year, it is relatively rare for players in either category to move to another team.  Still, bringing the above players back was an important series of moves for the Buccaneers, as many of them played key roles for the team last year.  The above group of restricted free agents, in particular, contributed heavily, combining to make 75 game appearances and 15 starts; if one considers a kicker as a starter, it would be 31 starts.

Indeed, Barth handled all of the Buccaneers' placekicking duties in 2010, turning in a fine year that included 11 successful field goals in his last 12 attempts.  Overall, Barth converted on 23 of 28 field goal tries, or 82.1%, as well as all 36 of his extra point attempts.  That led to a team-leading total of 15 points.  Barth proved capable of making the long-distance kicks, as well, making four of his six tries from 46 yards  out or farther, with one of the other two being blocked and the other one hitting the upright.

Lee started the 2010 season in a reserve role but got a chance to start at right tackle after Jeremy Trueblood sustained an injury in Game Six.  Trueblood missed just two and a half games, but that was enough time for Lee to impress the coaching staff and win the game for the remainder of the season.  The second-year man out of South Carolina State, a former undrafted free agent like his Pro Bowl bookend Donald Penn, missed one late-season start due to injury but opened nine games and helped the Bucs put together their best rushing attack in a decade.

Lynch, too, was starting by season's end.  He excelled on special teams for much of the season, particularly with his unusual knack for blocking kicks, but he was needed at strong safety after rookie Cody Grimm suffered a season-ending injury with five games to go.  Lynch started the last five outings and helped the Bucs stay alive in the playoff race until the bitter end, contributing 24 tackles, five passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.  Even with his expanded role on defense, Lynch still finished third on the team with 18 special teams tackles.

Mack, who has filled the Bucs' nickel back role from time to time during his three seasons, is another undrafted free agent who has come up big for the team.  Though he logged less playing time in 2010 with the emergence of E.J. Biggers (he contributed 12 tackles on defense), Mack still played extensively on special teams and made nine kick-coverage stops.

Spurlock, a former college quarterback who has worked tirelessly to convert to receiver in the pros, had his best season yet in 2010, emerging as a real threat in the passing game.  He finished with a career-best 17 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns and turned in some of the Bucs' biggest plays of the year.  That included the game-winning touchdown catch in a come-from-behind win over Cleveland on opening day and a miraculous toe-dragging grab in the final seconds at Cincinnati to set up the game-winning field goal.  Spurlock also was the team's primary kick returner, averaging 6.9 yards on 28 punt returns and 25.7 yards on 44 kickoff returns.  His 89-yard touchdown return in Atlanta made him the first player in team history to record two such scores.

The three exclusive rights free agents who re-signed on Friday saw less playing time but are still considered intriguing prospects.  Bennett had the most action, playing in 13 games with two starts and pitching in with 21 tackles and four sacks.  He was a regular part of the team's defensive line rotation down the stretch and he even started the final two games of the season.  Carpenter was the team's inactive third quarterback for all 16 games behind Josh Freeman and Josh Johnson.  Dotson spent the year on injured reserve after sustaining an injury in the preseason finale.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians to Coach Bucs Versus Jets

Head Coach Bruce Arians and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver are back from COVID isolation and will handle their usual jobs on Sunday against the Jets…The Bucs also activated two players from the COVID list and elevated four from the practice squad
news

Mike Evans Off, Bradley Pinion On Bucs' COVID List

WR Mike Evans returned to the active roster on Friday after spending the bulk of the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list...P Bradley Pinion was also added to the COVID list
news

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Returns from COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers activated DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to return to action on Sunday against the New York Jets
news

Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting Placed on COVID List

Two of the Buccaneers' starting cornerbacks landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting their availability for Sunday's game at the Meadowlands in doubt
news

Bucs Bring OLB Elijah Ponder Back to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed outside linebacker Elijah Ponder to the practice squad following the knee injury suffered by Shaquil Barrett in Sunday's win over the Panthers
news

Cyril Grayson, Kenjon Barner Protected Again

WR Cyril Grayson, RB Kenjon Barner and P Sterling Hofrichter, all of whom made big contributions to the Week 16 win at Carolina, are on the Bucs' Week 17 practice squad protection along with the K Jose Borregales
news

Mike Evans Placed on COVID List

WR Mike Evans, already dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last game, has now landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Breshad Perriman Returns from COVID List

The Buccaneers have activated Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list after the veteran receiver missed two games
news

Bucs Elevate Season-High Four Players from Practice Squad

As they continue to deal with some new holes in the depth chart, the Bucs elevated four players from the practice squad for Sunday's game: RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and DL Benning Potoa'e
news

Bucs Activate Rashard Robinson, Justin Watson

On Friday, the Bucs activated CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve and wide receiver Justin Watson from the PUP list, adding depth to a special teams unit that recently lost Patrick O'Connor
news

Bucs Place Two on I.R., Two on COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers moved ILB Lavonte David and RB Leonard Fournette to injured reserve, meaning they will miss the rest of the regular season, and placed WR Jaelon Darden and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Add Le'Veon Bell to Depleted Backfield

The Buccaneers signed veteran RB Le'Veon Bell on Wednesday, adding an experienced runner and pass-catcher to a backfield that has been thinned by injuries to Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard
Advertising