Who's Excited? Fans React to Getting Gronk

Has there even been a player better suited for Tampa Bay? I'd argue no. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is now a Buccaneer, joining his BFF Tom Brady as of Tuesday night. The Bucs traded a fourth-round pick to the Patriots for the rights to Gronk as well as a seventh-round pick in this year's draft.

Now, Gronk and Brady get to continue what they started in New England, with some better weather and cannonfire in the mix.