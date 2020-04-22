Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who's Excited? Fans React to Getting Gronk

A roundup of some of the best fan reactions on Twitter as the Bucs announced a deal that brought tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and to Tampa Bay.

Apr 22, 2020 at 08:38 AM
AP_695101221374
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after winning during Superbowl XLIX game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, AZ. Th ePatriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. (Tom Hauck/ AP Images)

Has there even been a player better suited for Tampa Bay? I'd argue no. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is now a Buccaneer, joining his BFF Tom Brady as of Tuesday night. The Bucs traded a fourth-round pick to the Patriots for the rights to Gronk as well as a seventh-round pick in this year's draft.

Now, Gronk and Brady get to continue what they started in New England, with some better weather and cannonfire in the mix.

Bucs fans were, well, excited – and that's definitely putting it lightly. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the news. Did your tweet make it in?

https://twitter.com/Rosasburner/status/1252722111396765696?s=20

https://twitter.com/Shrimp006/status/1252764788834267137?s=20

https://twitter.com/bentonsean32/status/1252764723843604480?s=20

https://twitter.com/RedJungleMedia1/status/1252745211639468037?s=20

https://twitter.com/Thatfootballgrl/status/1252786538963927042?s=20

https://twitter.com/_tonysuave/status/1252810163464974336?s=20

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Free Agency Tracker: Post-Draft Update

The Buccaneers made one more big move just before the NFL Draft, then filled a variety of roster needs with their seven picks...What's been done and what's left in free agency?
news

Why Now: What Got Rob Gronkowski Out of Retirement

Spoiler alert: Tom Brady was only the 'appetizer to the whole meal.'
news

Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's impressive 2020 offseason got another jolt on Tuesday when the Buccaneers sent a fourth-round pick to New England for Rob Gronkowski, one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history
news

Rob Gronkowski & Tom Brady: Reunited and It Feels So Good

The pair have played nine seasons together, winning three Super Bowls, and are both considered to be arguably the greatest of all time at their respective positions. Now, they're both Buccaneers. Here's more on their legacy as the best QB-TE duo in the game.
news

10 Things to Know About Rob Gronkowski

Ten of the MANY things there are to know about new Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.
news

Gronk Addition Gives Bucs' Offense New Dimension

Few passing connections in NFL history have been more productive than Tom Brady-to-Rob Gronkowski, and Bruce Arians' offense has plenty of room for multiple-TE sets to flourish
news

Ryan Smith Re-Signs with Bucs

The Buccaneers have retained one of their best special teams players, as CB Ryan Smith is the latest unrestricted free agent to return to the Tampa on a new deal in 2020
news

Ndamukong Suh Staying Too!

After using a franchise tag on Shaq Barrett and re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul, the Buccaneers completed their front-seven trifecta on Thursday when they struck a new deal with DL Ndamukong Suh
news

Tom Brady Can 'Do Everything' in Buccaneers' Offense

The Bucs' new quarterback is very familiar with Bruce Arians' offense and philosophies, and he has his own philosophy that will make it work: Throw it to the open man, deep, short or wherever he is
news

Bucs Re-Sign Two More Defenders

S Andrew Adams and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches each signed one-year deals with the Bucs on Tuesday, joining several other players from a rising defense who have been retained in the last two weeks
news

Will Tom Brady Unlock the Bucs' Backfield in the Passing Game?

New Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has made good use of running backs in the past and Head Coach Bruce Arians has made it clear he'd like a pass-catching presence in his backfield
Advertising