Who's Excited? Fans React to Getting Gronk

Has there even been a player better suited for Tampa Bay? I'd argue no. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is now a Buccaneer, joining his BFF Tom Brady as of Tuesday night. The Bucs traded a fourth-round pick to the Patriots for the rights to Gronk as well as a seventh-round pick in this year's draft.
Now, Gronk and Brady get to continue what they started in New England, with some better weather and cannonfire in the mix.
Bucs fans were, well, excited – and that's definitely putting it lightly. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the news. Did your tweet make it in?