Buccaneers Free Agency Tracker: Post-Draft Update

The 2020 NFL Draft dispersed 255 former college players to their first NFL homes, including seven who will be relocating to Tampa once they get the opportunity. Like all professional sports leagues, the NFL is navigating a new and unusual landscape thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there's no clear answer yet as to when players and coaches will get back on the field. However, the work of offseason roster construction continues unabated in every league outpost, and that includes the ongoing 2020 free agency period.

This year, free agency began on March 18 after the three-day window in which teams could discuss potential contract parameters with pending free agents. The Buccaneers made one of the biggest early moves by landing Tom Brady, the most decorated quarterback in franchise history. Tampa Bay also succeeded in bringing back many of its own important free agents, and then pulled off a trade just before the draft to reunite Brady with the un-retiring Rob Gronkowski.

Now that the draft is concluded, another wave of free agency - albeit a slow-cresting one - is underway. This is the period in which teams assess what they did and did not adequately address on their roster between early free agency and the draft and look to see if answers remain on the open market. Our Free Agency Tracker has followed all the moves regarding incoming and outgoing Buccaneers since the period began; now we take another look at the picture following a very impactful draft.

New Arrivals

So, this is big. The Buccaneers found an incredibly bold way to address their starting quarterback position, bringing in the player many consider the greatest of all time. Brady's credentials are certainly worthy of that G.O.A.T. status, beginning with his record six Super Bowl championship rings. He's won more games as a starter in both the regular season and the postseason than any other quarterback, and he's also second on the NFL's all-time charts in both passing yards and touchdown passes. Interestingly, the only player ahead of him on both lists, and by relatively slim margins, is his new NFC South division-mate, the Saints' Drew Brees.

On April 22, the day before the draft was set to begun, the Bucs gave Brady the player he has connected with for the most yards and the most touchdowns in his career in Gronkowski. This wasn't technically a free agency move because the Bucs acquired the all-star tight end in a trade after he chose to return to football after a one-year retirement. The deal cost Tampa Bay a 2020 fourth-round pick, though it also brought back a seventh-round selection. Between the regular season and the postseason, Brady has thrown 90 touchdown passes into Gronkowski's waiting arms.

Haeg, who inked a one-year deal on Friday, March 20, provides the Buccaneers with some much-needed depth at the tackle position, with Demar Dotson, Jerald Hawkins and Josh Wells all becoming unrestricted free agents. Haeg played his first four seasons in Indianapolis and made a total of 35 starts while playing three different positions. While his experience at right guard offers valuable versatility, the Buccaneers likely targeted Haeg for his ability to play both tackle positions, as he did in Indianapolis. After the first-round selection of Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs in the draft, Haeg will get a chance to compete for the right tackle job with Wirfs but could also end up as a valuable swing tackle.

Franchise Tag