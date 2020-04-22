Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski & Tom Brady: Reunited and It Feels So Good

The pair have played nine seasons together, winning three Super Bowls, and are both considered to be arguably the greatest of all time at their respective positions. Now, they're both Buccaneers. Here’s more on their legacy as the best QB-TE duo in the game.

Apr 22, 2020 at 08:10 AM
AP_18036068275259
Charlie Neibergall
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate a touchdown play, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

What an honor and privilege to play with you these past nine years @gronk! You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field! Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with! Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!**"_

That was an Instagram post Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady  wrote to Rob Gronkowski when he announced his retirement from the league after the 2018 season. The Patriots were champs multiple times over, Gronk hoisting the Lombardi for the third time during Super Bowl LIII, and he was going out on top of multiple NFL leaderboards. The NFL was without the Brady-Gronk combo for the first time in 10 years, and worse off, according to Brady's post.

Until it wasn't.

Not only has Gronk graced the NFL with his presence again for the 2020 season, but he followed Brady to sunnier pastures, coming out of retirement and immediately getting traded to Tampa Bay from New England. Now, the two BFFs get to continue their already very well-established decade-long legacy with the backdrop of palm trees and pirate ships.

What the pair have accomplished together thus far is unprecedented. Not only do they make for the best quarterback-tight end duo the league has ever seen (and it's not close), they're right up there for the quarterback-pass-catcher-of-any-kind title, too.

Brady threw 10 touchdown passes to Gronk his rookie season in 2010, which is impressive for any tight end with any amount of NFL experience. But that would prove to be purely foundational as Gronk exploded the next year for 18 total touchdowns, 17 of which came on passes from Brady. It earned Gronk All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, the first of multiple seasons with such honors for the tight end. Those 18 touchdowns are the most ever by a tight end in a single season and the 17 receiving touchdowns are also a league record that still stands.

Gronk and Brady would continue their dominance over the next seven seasons and win multiple Super Bowl titles together. Their first came in 2014 against the Seattle Seahawks, where Gronk caught his first Super Bowl touchdown and tallied 68 yards on six receptions. His next win came while on injured reserve for Super Bowl LI where New England rallied from the infamous 28-3 deficit to defeat the Falcons in overtime. Gronk's last Super Bowl was LIII, when the Pats defeated the Rams in a mostly defensive effort with a final score of 13-3. Gronk still managed 87 yards… fitting.

He now re-enters the league in 2020 looking to add more cushion to his many career records that are still very much intact. His per-game touchdown average of .69 is the highest among tight ends. He has the most seasons with 10 or more touchdowns by a tight end with five. His four seasons of 1,000 or more yards are tied with Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez for the most at the position. He was the first tight end to eclipse 1,000 postseason yards and currently has the most of anyone at the position with 1,163. He also owns the most career postseason touchdowns by a tight end with 12.

And these records were all accomplished with the help of Brady, who has a 129.6 passer rating when targeting Gronk, according to PFF. Yep. That's a real thing. Gronk has a career 65.6% catch rate and his 9.9 yards per target are the best among tight ends, ever.

"Brady throws and it's caught by Gronkowski." It's automatic; a plan more than possibility. And now, it's about to be echoed throughout Tampa Bay as the two team up again as Buccaneers.

Photos of Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady | Reunited in Tampa

View pictures of QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski through the years.

Quarterback Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a preseason game against the New York Giants September 2, 2010 at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 20 - 17. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
1 / 90

Quarterback Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a preseason game against the New York Giants September 2, 2010 at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 20 - 17. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, drops back to pass with protection from guard Logan Mankins, left, and tight end Rob Gronkowski in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
2 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, drops back to pass with protection from guard Logan Mankins, left, and tight end Rob Gronkowski in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) talk after connecting for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. The Patriots won 34-3. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
3 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) talk after connecting for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. The Patriots won 34-3. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Mike Groll
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) congratulate each other after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 12, 2011, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
4 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) congratulate each other after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 12, 2011, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Tom Brady, right, in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
5 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Tom Brady, right, in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
6 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012. Gronkowski was active after missing five games with a broken left forearm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
7 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012. Gronkowski was active after missing five games with a broken left forearm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with tight end Rob Gronkowski, who underwent back surgery in June, during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Tuesday, July 30, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
8 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with tight end Rob Gronkowski, who underwent back surgery in June, during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Tuesday, July 30, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speaks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 23, 2014 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 34-9. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
9 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speaks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 23, 2014 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 34-9. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, celebrates after catching a touch pass from quarterback Tom Brady, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
10 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, celebrates after catching a touch pass from quarterback Tom Brady, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
11 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, reacts after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady, celebrating at center, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
12 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, reacts after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady, celebrating at center, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday Sept. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
13 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday Sept. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, top, jumps on the back of tight end Rob Gronkowski after Gronkowski scored a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
14 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, top, jumps on the back of tight end Rob Gronkowski after Gronkowski scored a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
15 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Kathy Willens
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) pause during warm- ups before the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
16 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) pause during warm- ups before the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/AP
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
17 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Joe Mahoney
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 in Denver. Denver won 30-24 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
18 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 in Denver. Denver won 30-24 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) at the conclusion of the Patriots win against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday February 1, 2015 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, site of Super Bowl XLIX. New England defeated Seattle 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX. (Damian Strohmeyer AP Images)
19 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) at the conclusion of the Patriots win against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday February 1, 2015 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, site of Super Bowl XLIX. New England defeated Seattle 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX. (Damian Strohmeyer AP Images)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs a sprint next to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during practice Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Tempe, Ariz. The Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks in NFL football Super Bowl XLIX Sunday, Feb. 1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
20 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs a sprint next to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during practice Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Tempe, Ariz. The Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks in NFL football Super Bowl XLIX Sunday, Feb. 1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, left, and Tom Brady with the Vince Lombardi trophy after the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
22 / 90

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, left, and Tom Brady with the Vince Lombardi trophy after the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum
Sportscaster Dan Patrick looks on as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands the Lombardi Trophy to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) while New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on as confetti flies in celebration after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015 in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won the game 28-24. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
23 / 90

Sportscaster Dan Patrick looks on as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands the Lombardi Trophy to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) while New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on as confetti flies in celebration after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015 in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won the game 28-24. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
24 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
25 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after winning the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
26 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after winning the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speaks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
27 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speaks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, displays his recovered jersey, which tight End Rob Gronkowski had grabbed during pregame ceremonies, before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The jersey had been stolen from the locker room after the Patriots' February Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
28 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, displays his recovered jersey, which tight End Rob Gronkowski had grabbed during pregame ceremonies, before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The jersey had been stolen from the locker room after the Patriots' February Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, displays one of the team's Super Bowl trophies as tight End Rob Gronkowski, left, carries another during pregame ceremonies before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
29 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, displays one of the team's Super Bowl trophies as tight End Rob Gronkowski, left, carries another during pregame ceremonies before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, top, playfully tackles teammate Rob Gronkowski after he grabbed and ran with Brady's stolen and recovered Super Bowl jersey during Boston Red Sox Home Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the baseball game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
30 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, top, playfully tackles teammate Rob Gronkowski after he grabbed and ran with Brady's stolen and recovered Super Bowl jersey during Boston Red Sox Home Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the baseball game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
31 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
32 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson
AP_17271658070335
33 / 90
Steven Senne
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Tom Brady (12) after the two connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
34 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Tom Brady (12) after the two connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up alongside tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
35 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up alongside tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
36 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
37 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady speak on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
38 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady speak on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady, right, stand on the stage during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
39 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady, right, stand on the stage during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate a touchdown play, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
40 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate a touchdown play, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
41 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
42 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 9th, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Logan Bowles via AP)
43 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 9th, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2018
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 9th, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Logan Bowles via AP)
44 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 9th, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2018
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and quarterback Tom Brady bump fists as they warm up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
45 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and quarterback Tom Brady bump fists as they warm up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
46 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) takes a break in an NFL division football playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
47 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) takes a break in an NFL division football playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
48 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, during a news conference after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
49 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, during a news conference after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hugs teammate Rob Gronkowski, left, after their 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
50 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hugs teammate Rob Gronkowski, left, after their 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AP_19083807894731
51 / 90
Bill Wippert
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Rob Gronkowski walk onto the field before an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
52 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Rob Gronkowski walk onto the field before an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
53 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
54 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play as tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) watches in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
55 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play as tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) watches in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after they connected on a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
56 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after they connected on a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday Sept. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
57 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday Sept. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
58 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, studies a play sheet as quarterback Tom Brady looks over his shoulder during a team NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, July 29, 2013. Gronkowski underwent back surgery in June and has been rehabbing with the team. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
59 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, studies a play sheet as quarterback Tom Brady looks over his shoulder during a team NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, July 29, 2013. Gronkowski underwent back surgery in June and has been rehabbing with the team. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 in Cleveland. New England won 33-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
60 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 in Cleveland. New England won 33-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
61 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown with Tom Brady during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on September 07, 2014 in Miami,FL at SunLife Stadium. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
62 / 90

New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown with Tom Brady during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on September 07, 2014 in Miami,FL at SunLife Stadium.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
63 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and quarterback Tom Brady, right, during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 25, 2014. (AP Photo/)
64 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and quarterback Tom Brady, right, during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 25, 2014. (AP Photo/)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
65 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
66 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
67 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) slaps hands with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL Game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Foxborough, MA. (Rick Wilson via AP)
68 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) slaps hands with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL Game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Foxborough, MA. (Rick Wilson via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with teammate Rob Gronkowski before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
69 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with teammate Rob Gronkowski before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
70 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 35-31. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
71 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 35-31. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski with tight end Scott Chandler (88) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
72 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski with tight end Scott Chandler (88) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
73 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
74 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with teammate Rob Gronkowski (87) after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
75 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with teammate Rob Gronkowski (87) after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) following Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, February 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photos/Ben Liebenberg)
76 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) following Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, February 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photos/Ben Liebenberg)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) gets congratulated by leaping New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) after catching a second quarter touchdown pass for a 17-7 Pats lead during the NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins won the game 33-20. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
77 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) gets congratulated by leaping New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) after catching a second quarter touchdown pass for a 17-7 Pats lead during the NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins won the game 33-20. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
78 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown catch from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
79 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown catch from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after a touchdown against the New York Jets during a NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
80 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after a touchdown against the New York Jets during a NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
81 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Kathy Willens
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12 congratulates tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after his scoring catch during an NFL game against the Houston Texans on December 13, 2015. The Patriots defeated the Texans 27-6. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
82 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12 congratulates tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after his scoring catch during an NFL game against the Houston Texans on December 13, 2015. The Patriots defeated the Texans 27-6. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hugs quarterback Tom Brady after the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
83 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hugs quarterback Tom Brady after the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
84 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is congratulated by quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. January 10, 2015. New England defeated Baltimore 35-31 to advance to the AFC Championship game. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)
85 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is congratulated by quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. January 10, 2015. New England defeated Baltimore 35-31 to advance to the AFC Championship game. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speaks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and guard Marcus Cannon (61) during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 27-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
86 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speaks with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and guard Marcus Cannon (61) during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 27-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
87 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is congratulated by quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring on a 53-yard reception during an Week 2 NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, September 17, 2017 in New Orleans. The Patriots defeated the Saints 36-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
88 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is congratulated by quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring on a 53-yard reception during an Week 2 NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, September 17, 2017 in New Orleans. The Patriots defeated the Saints 36-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) has a word for tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, site of Super Bowl XLII. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
89 / 90

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) has a word for tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, site of Super Bowl XLII. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the NFL Super Bowl LII football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
90 / 90

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the NFL Super Bowl LII football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

