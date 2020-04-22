Rob Gronkowski & Tom Brady: Reunited and It Feels So Good

What an honor and privilege to play with you these past nine years @gronk! You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field! Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with! Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!**"_

That was an Instagram post Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wrote to Rob Gronkowski when he announced his retirement from the league after the 2018 season. The Patriots were champs multiple times over, Gronk hoisting the Lombardi for the third time during Super Bowl LIII, and he was going out on top of multiple NFL leaderboards. The NFL was without the Brady-Gronk combo for the first time in 10 years, and worse off, according to Brady's post.

Until it wasn't.

Not only has Gronk graced the NFL with his presence again for the 2020 season, but he followed Brady to sunnier pastures, coming out of retirement and immediately getting traded to Tampa Bay from New England. Now, the two BFFs get to continue their already very well-established decade-long legacy with the backdrop of palm trees and pirate ships.

YOU MAY LIKE:

What the pair have accomplished together thus far is unprecedented. Not only do they make for the best quarterback-tight end duo the league has ever seen (and it's not close), they're right up there for the quarterback-pass-catcher-of-any-kind title, too.