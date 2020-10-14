Ronald Jones' Improvement & Preparing for the Packers | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs will face another running back Jones when the Green Bay Packers come to town on Sunday. That's Aaron Jones, who is a major component of Green Bay's offense. He'll be facing the league's best run defense, who just suffered a major loss when defensive lineman Vita Vea broke his leg in Chicago. It means there will be some shuffling up front and defensive lineman Will Gholston may have to move around, which he's done in the past.

"It's a big difference playing in there," Gholston said of playing the nose tackle position. "It moves a little faster, [you've] got to have a lot more weight on it. Whatever any of the coaches ask me to do, I'll be able to do [and] I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. I'm not 100 percent sure what I will or won't do – I can't say that – but if they call my number to do it, I'm going to do it."