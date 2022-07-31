Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie Corner Don Gardner Activated from PUP List

The Bucs cleared out their active/physically unable to perform list on Sunday by activating CB Don Gardner, meaning the undrafted rookie can immediately rejoin the team in practice

Jul 31, 2022 at 03:59 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will roll into their second week of training camp practices on Monday. Cornerback Don Gardner, an undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State, will begin his first.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers activated Gardner from the active/physically unable to perform list, making him immediately eligible to return to practice. The Buccaneers will get back on the field on Monday morning after a players' day off on Sunday, and for the first time this year they'll be working in pads.

The Buccaneers now have no players on the active/PUP list. Both Gardner and first-year guard Sadarius Hutcherson were given that designation on Saturday, July 23, but Hutcherson was activated last Friday and now Gardner clears the list. Since Gardner already counted against the 90-man camp roster limit, no corresponding move was needed to make him active.

Gardner (6-1, 180) started all 23 games for SDSU over the past two seasons and capped his collegiate career with second-team FCS All-America honors from the Associated Press. He led the Jackrabbits with seven pass breakups last year and finished fourth on the squad with 44 tackles.

