Roster Finalized for 2023 Senior Bowl 

Senior Bowl week has arrived! Coaches, scouts and executives will be traveling to Mobile, Alabama, for one of the first glimpses of comprehensive player evaluation. College football players will strive to make a mark as potential additions to NFL rosters. In 2023's annual college all-star game with 120-plus participants, practices will be held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The game will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 (2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network).

In 2022, the Senior Bowl featured 106 prospects who were drafted last April, which represented 82 percent of the prospects who participated in the event. Additionally, the Buccaneers drafted several players who participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl, including Logan Hall, Luke Goedeke, Rachaad White, Jake Camarda and Zyon McCollum. Among the players participating this year, TCU's Max Duggan is one of the hottest names after a sensational 2022 campaign, despite struggles in the national title game. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker would have been a strong candidate to play in the exhibition, but he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in a loss to South Carolina in November and is currently undergoing rehab.

One of the apparent strengths of the 2023 Draft Class is pass rushers, evidenced by the group in Mobile. Among the group's top penetrators are Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, Army's Andre Carter II, Ohio State's Zach Harrison, Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey, TCU's Dylan Horton, Auburn's Derick Hall and Tennessee's Byron Young.

The one-on-one battles in the trenches during the all-star game always add intrigue and this year presents a promising group of young offensive tackles including Maryland's Jaelyn Duncan, Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron, Michigan's Ryan Hayes, USC's Andrew Vorhees (who also plays guard) and North Dakota State's Cody Mauch.

The 2023 class of running backs has garnered attention, with several standouts among the compilation. Georgia's Kenny McIntosh has a talented upside as a receiver and Illinois' Chase Brown ranked fourth in the FBS in rush yards (1,643) this season. Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a powerful rusher who averaged 6.2 yards per carry in his career and Oklahoma's Eric Gray ran for 1,366 yards in 2022. Tulane's Tyjae Spears finished with eight straight 100-yard rushing outings and Texas' Roschon Johnson, who split time with star Bijan Robinson, became one of the best change-of-pace rushers.

Here is the full roster for this year's Senior Bowl participants:

QUARTERBACK

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd

Max Duggan, TCU

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, BYU

Clayton Tune, Houston

RUNNING BACK

Chase Brown, Illinois

Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Roschon Johnson, Texas

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (FB)

Brayden Willis, Oklahoma (FB)

WIDE RECEIVER

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Derius Davis, TCU

Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Elijah Higgins, Stanford (WR/TE)

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi

Puka Nacua, BYU

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Rashee Rice, SMU

Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Michael Wilson, Stanford

TIGHT END

Davis Allen, Clemson

Payne Durham, Purdue

Cameron Latu, Alabama

Will Mallory, Miami

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jake Andrews, Troy

Steve Avila, TCU

Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Nick Broeker, Mississippi

McClendon Curtis, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Blake Freeland, BYU

Richard Gouraige, Florida

Ryan Hayes, Michigan

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Asim Richards, North Carolina

Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Tyler Steen, Alabama

O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Andrew Vorhees, USC

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

EDGE RUSHER

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Andre Carter II, Army

YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Ali Gaye, LSU

Derick Hall, Auburn

Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

Zach Harrison, Ohio State

K.J. Henry, Clemson

Dylan Horton, TCU

Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan

DJ Johnson, Oregon

Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Eku Leota, Auburn

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Tavius Robinson, Mississippi

Keion White, Georgia Tech

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Byron Young, Tennessee

DEFENSIVE LINE

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

DJ Dale, Alabama

Siaki Ika, Baylor

Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

Byron Young, Alabama

Cameron Young II, Mississippi State

LINEBACKER

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Cam Jones, Indiana

Carlton Martial, Troy

Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

Dorian Williams, Tulane

CORNERBACK

Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Julius Brents, Kansas State

Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

Anthony Johnson, Virginia

Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

Jartavius Martin, Illinois

Riley Moss, Iowa

Darius Rush, South Carolina

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State

SAFETY

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State

Sydney Brown, Illinois

DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama

Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa

Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Daniel Scott, California

JL Skinner, Boise State

Christopher Smith, Georgia

Jay Ward, LSU

SPECIALISTS