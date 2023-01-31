Roster Finalized for 2023 Senior Bowl 

Senior Bowl week has arrived! Coaches, scouts and executives will be traveling to Mobile, Alabama, for one of the first glimpses of comprehensive player evaluation. College football players will strive to make a mark as potential additions to NFL rosters. In 2023's annual college all-star game with 120-plus participants, practices will be held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The game will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 (2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network).
In 2022, the Senior Bowl featured 106 prospects who were drafted last April, which represented 82 percent of the prospects who participated in the event. Additionally, the Buccaneers drafted several players who participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl, including Logan Hall, Luke Goedeke, Rachaad White, Jake Camarda and Zyon McCollum. Among the players participating this year, TCU's Max Duggan is one of the hottest names after a sensational 2022 campaign, despite struggles in the national title game. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker would have been a strong candidate to play in the exhibition, but he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in a loss to South Carolina in November and is currently undergoing rehab.
One of the apparent strengths of the 2023 Draft Class is pass rushers, evidenced by the group in Mobile. Among the group's top penetrators are Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, Army's Andre Carter II, Ohio State's Zach Harrison, Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey, TCU's Dylan Horton, Auburn's Derick Hall and Tennessee's Byron Young.
The one-on-one battles in the trenches during the all-star game always add intrigue and this year presents a promising group of young offensive tackles including Maryland's Jaelyn Duncan, Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron, Michigan's Ryan Hayes, USC's Andrew Vorhees (who also plays guard) and North Dakota State's Cody Mauch.
The 2023 class of running backs has garnered attention, with several standouts among the compilation. Georgia's Kenny McIntosh has a talented upside as a receiver and Illinois' Chase Brown ranked fourth in the FBS in rush yards (1,643) this season. Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a powerful rusher who averaged 6.2 yards per carry in his career and Oklahoma's Eric Gray ran for 1,366 yards in 2022. Tulane's Tyjae Spears finished with eight straight 100-yard rushing outings and Texas' Roschon Johnson, who split time with star Bijan Robinson, became one of the best change-of-pace rushers.
Here is the full roster for this year's Senior Bowl participants:
QUARTERBACK
- Tyson Bagent, Shepherd
- Max Duggan, TCU
- Jake Haener, Fresno State
- Jaren Hall, BYU
- Clayton Tune, Houston
RUNNING BACK
- Chase Brown, Illinois
- Eric Gray, Oklahoma
- Evan Hull, Northwestern
- Roschon Johnson, Texas
- Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
- Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
- Tyjae Spears, Tulane
- Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (FB)
- Brayden Willis, Oklahoma (FB)
WIDE RECEIVER
- Ronnie Bell, Michigan
- Derius Davis, TCU
- Nathaniel Dell, Houston
- Elijah Higgins, Stanford (WR/TE)
- Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
- Charlie Jones, Purdue
- Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi
- Puka Nacua, BYU
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska
- Jayden Reed, Michigan State
- Rashee Rice, SMU
- Tre Tucker, Cincinnati
- Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
- Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
- Michael Wilson, Stanford
TIGHT END
- Davis Allen, Clemson
- Payne Durham, Purdue
- Cameron Latu, Alabama
- Will Mallory, Miami
- Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
OFFENSIVE LINE
- Jake Andrews, Troy
- Steve Avila, TCU
- Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
- Nick Broeker, Mississippi
- McClendon Curtis, Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
- Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
- Alex Forsyth, Oregon
- Blake Freeland, BYU
- Richard Gouraige, Florida
- Ryan Hayes, Michigan
- Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
- Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
- Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
- Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
- Asim Richards, North Carolina
- Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
- John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
- Tyler Steen, Alabama
- O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
- Andrew Vorhees, USC
- Darnell Wright, Tennessee
EDGE RUSHER
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
- Andre Carter II, Army
- YaYa Diaby, Louisville
- Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
- Ali Gaye, LSU
- Derick Hall, Auburn
- Nick Hampton, Appalachian State
- Zach Harrison, Ohio State
- K.J. Henry, Clemson
- Dylan Horton, TCU
- Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan
- DJ Johnson, Oregon
- Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
- Eku Leota, Auburn
- Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
- Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
- Tavius Robinson, Mississippi
- Keion White, Georgia Tech
- Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- Byron Young, Tennessee
DEFENSIVE LINE
- Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
- Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
- Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
- DJ Dale, Alabama
- Siaki Ika, Baylor
- Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
- Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
- Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
- Byron Young, Alabama
- Cameron Young II, Mississippi State
LINEBACKER
- SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh
- Daiyan Henley, Washington State
- Cam Jones, Indiana
- Carlton Martial, Troy
- Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State
- DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
- Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
- Owen Pappoe, Auburn
- Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
- Dorian Williams, Tulane
CORNERBACK
- Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
- Julius Brents, Kansas State
- Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech
- Anthony Johnson, Virginia
- Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
- Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
- Jartavius Martin, Illinois
- Riley Moss, Iowa
- Darius Rush, South Carolina
- Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
- Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
- Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State
SAFETY
- Jordan Battle, Alabama
- Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State
- Sydney Brown, Illinois
- DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama
- Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
- Jammie Robinson, Florida State
- Daniel Scott, California
- JL Skinner, Boise State
- Christopher Smith, Georgia
- Jay Ward, LSU
SPECIALISTS
- Bryce Baringer, Michigan State (P)
- Adam Korsak, Rutgers (P)
- Jack Podlesny, Georgia (K)
- Chad Ryland, Maryland (K)
- Robert Soderholm, VMI (LS)
- Alex Ward, UCF (LS)