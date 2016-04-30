Round Six: Toughness and Versatility

"He can catch the ball, he's played tight end there," said Licht. "He's kind of a hybrid guy and I know he's going to be a really good special teamer and that's hard to find, a fullback that can play special teams."

If the Buccaneers were targeting tough and versatile players for their final picks in the draft, they weren't very sneaky about it. Both Bond and Vitale came into draft weekend believing they had a good shot of landing in Tampa.

"They were one of the teams that I definitely felt I had the most interest from," said Bond. "Starting at the Combine, I had an interview with the GM and with everybody. [Linebackers] Coach [Mark] Duffner, I had a good relationship with him, talking to him a few times, so it was definitely good."

Vitale had to wait a little more than a dozen extra picks after the Bucs drafted Bond but it worked out in the end.