Roundtable: Bold Predictions - Special Teams

Russell Shepard was an offensive jack-of-all-trades at LSU, but he has hit on one particular job to become a successful NFL player: special teams ace. The Buccaneers picked Shepard up off waivers just before the start of the 2013 season, knowing he was a bit of a project as a wide receiver. It didn't take long to discover that their new acquisition was a fantastic special teams player, however, and in fact that skill has kept him on the Bucs' roster for three years running. Nobody has more kick-coverage stops for Tampa Bay over the last three seasons than Shepard, with 30.

Shepard has led the Bucs in special teams stops the last two years after finishing third in his first season. In both of those seasons, he actually had a narrow lead over teammates at the linebacker position, and in 2013 he was trailing a pair of LBs on the list. I anticipate the Bucs having a lot of new contributors on special teams in 2016, from Devante Bond to Ryan Smith to Danny Vitale to some potential undrafted free agents on the roster, and one of them will unseat Shepard at the top of the tackles list. To be clear, this is not any slight to Shepard, who should remain one of the league's best in the kick-and-return game. I just think one of the Bucs' linebackers ascends back to the top this year.