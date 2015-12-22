Running Backs Give Back to Local Children

"It's good to see the smiles on these kids here. Some of them aren't really fortunate enough to get gifts during the holidays so just to see their heroes give them gifts, I think, was very warming."

The children and their families met the players in the running backs meeting room at team headquarters. They were also given a tour of the facility before leaving for the day.

"The kids were so excited, especially the little boys" said Mamie Jackson of the United Way, who helped organize the event. "They were excited to come, even before they got here. They were very excited."