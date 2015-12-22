Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Running Backs Give Back to Local Children

On Monday, the Buccaneers' running backs welcomed a handful of underprivileged children to One Buccaneer Place.

Dec 22, 2015 at 01:09 AM
1221-rbs-give-back.jpg

For a few local children, the holiday week is off to an exciting start. Running backs Doug Martin, Charles Sims, Bobby Rainey, Mike James and Jorvorskie Lane hosted three underprivileged youth at team headquarters for a meet-and-greet and to sign autographs. The players also provided Target gift cards for the children's parents to assist with holiday shopping.

"It's something that all of the running backs came up with," Martin said. "We did it last year, this is the second year that we've done it. It's just good to give back and to see the smiles on people's faces.

"It's good to see the smiles on these kids here. Some of them aren't really fortunate enough to get gifts during the holidays so just to see their heroes give them gifts, I think, was very warming."

The children and their families met the players in the running backs meeting room at team headquarters. They were also given a tour of the facility before leaving for the day.

"The kids were so excited, especially the little boys" said Mamie Jackson of the United Way, who helped organize the event. "They were excited to come, even before they got here. They were very excited."

The running backs were among several Buccaneers who spent Monday giving back to the community. Jameis Winston, Gerald McCoy and Mike Evans all held events of their own throughout the Tampa area on Monday afternoon.

