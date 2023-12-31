Saints-Buccaneers Inactives | Shaq Barrett to Miss First Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will seek their third straight NFC South title on Sunday, but they'll have to do it without two of their defensive regulars. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (concussion) and cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) have been ruled out, as has tight end Ko Kieft (shoulder). While Davis has missed four previous contests in 2023 due to various injuries, this is the first time that Barrett and Kieft will be unavailable. Barrett also started each of the Bucs' first 15 games.

Zyon McCollum is expected to fill in for Davis and make his ninth start of the season. Barrett's absence will likely mean more playing for both Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson, and the team also has two other edge-rushing reserves in Cam Gill and Markees Watts.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs are taking advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Saints submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 17 game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated cornerback Derek Pitts and tight end David Wells from the practice squad on Saturday and thus had to name seven players inactive in order to get to the game day limit of 48.

The Saints' inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

OLB Shaquil Barrett

CB Carlton Davis

TE Ko Kieft

LB J.J. Russell

DL Deadrin Senat

T Brandon Walton

QB John Wolford

Barrett, Davis and Kieft are out due to injury.

SAINTS INACTIVES

CB Cameron Dantzler

DE Isaiah Foskey

QB Jake Haener

S Lonnie Johnson

RB Kendre Miller

ILB Monty Rice