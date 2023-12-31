Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Saints-Buccaneers Inactives | Shaq Barrett to Miss First Game

The Buccaneers' defense will be without a pair of starters on Sunday against New Orleans, as OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin) and CB Carlton Davis (concussion) are on the Week 17 inactive list

Dec 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

shaqir-123123

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will seek their third straight NFC South title on Sunday, but they'll have to do it without two of their defensive regulars. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (concussion) and cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) have been ruled out, as has tight end Ko Kieft (shoulder). While Davis has missed four previous contests in 2023 due to various injuries, this is the first time that Barrett and Kieft will be unavailable. Barrett also started each of the Bucs' first 15 games.

Zyon McCollum is expected to fill in for Davis and make his ninth start of the season. Barrett's absence will likely mean more playing for both Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson, and the team also has two other edge-rushing reserves in Cam Gill and Markees Watts.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs are taking advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Saints submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 17 game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated cornerback Derek Pitts and tight end David Wells from the practice squad on Saturday and thus had to name seven players inactive in order to get to the game day limit of 48.

The Saints' inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • OLB Shaquil Barrett
  • CB Carlton Davis
  • TE Ko Kieft
  • LB J.J. Russell
  • DL Deadrin Senat
  • T Brandon Walton
  • QB John Wolford

Barrett, Davis and Kieft are out due to injury.

SAINTS INACTIVES

  • CB Cameron Dantzler
  • DE Isaiah Foskey
  • QB Jake Haener
  • S Lonnie Johnson
  • RB Kendre Miller
  • ILB Monty Rice

Foskey, Johnson and Miller are out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Jaguars-Buccaneers Inactives | Antoine Winfield Jr. Set to Play

Playmaking safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was added to the Bucs' injury report Friday and listed as questionable, will not be sidelined by his calf issue on Sunday against Jacksonville
news

Buccaneers-Packers Inactives | Vita Vea, Jamel Dean Returning to Action

DL Vita Vea returns to action after missing one game due to a toe injury, while CB Jamel Dean is back after sitting out the last three contests with foot and ankle ailments
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Inactives | Vita Vea Ruled Out

DL Vita Vea is inactive for the Bucs' Week 14 game in Atlanta due to a toe injury that kept him out of practice all week, and the defense will also be without starters LB Devin White and CB Jamel Dean
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Inactives | Chris Godwin Cleared to Play

WR Chris Godwin won't be sidelined by a neck issue Sunday but the Bucs defense will be without three starters in LBs Lavonte David and Devin White and CB Jamel Dean
news

Buccaneers-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Carlton Davis Ready to Play

The Bucs will be without starting defenders Lavonte David and Jamel Dean on Sunday in Indianapolis but will have LB Devin White and CB Carlton Davis in action
news

Buccaneers-49ers Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns to the Lineup

CB Carlton Davis is back in action after missing the Bucs' Week 10 game due to a toe injury, and DL Vita Vea has been cleared to play as well despite dealing with an illness on Sunday morning
news

Titans-Buccaneers Inactives | Jamel Dean Cleared for Action

The Bucs had both starting cornerbacks on their injury list in Week 10, and while Carlton Davis will miss the game against Tennessee due to a toe injury, Jamel Dean has cleared the concussion protocol
news

Buccaneers-Texans Inactives | Vita Vea Is Good to Go

DL Vita Vea returns to action after missing one game due to a groin injury and fellow defenders Christian Izien and Mike Greene, both of whom were questionable due to illness, have been cleared to play as well
news

Buccaneers-Bills Inactives | Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin Ready to Play

The Bucs had two key members of their offense listed as questionable on the Week Eight injury report, but both QB Baker Mayfield and WR Chris Godwin are active for Thursday's game…DL Vita Vea is out with a groin injury
news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Vita Vea Cleared to Play

Despite a foot ailment that limited him in practice during the week, Pro Bowl DL Vita Vea will suit up against the Falcons on Sunday…OLB Anthony Nelson has also overcome concussion to play in the game
news

Lions-Bucs Inactives | Anthony Nelson Ruled Out

OLB Anthony Nelson won't play against the Lions due to a concussion but WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean and DL Calijah Kancey are all returning to the lineup after missing time due to injuries
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Finds Evans for 33-Yards | Saints vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a long pass to WR Mike Evans against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Best Photos From Saints vs. Bucs | Week 17

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints.

How to Watch: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Saints on New Year's Eve for a chance to clinch the NFC South crown. Find out how to view the action

Saints-Buccaneers Inactives | Shaq Barrett to Miss First Game

The Buccaneers' defense will be without a pair of starters on Sunday against New Orleans, as OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin) and CB Carlton Davis (concussion) are on the Week 17 inactive list

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the New Orleans Saints

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Saints vs. Bucs Pregame Photos

View pregame pictures from the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup.

Listen to the Game 🎧 (Everyone on Desktop, Local on Mobile)

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Saints, Week 17 2023

The Buccaneers will host the Saints on New Year's Eve for control of the NFC South … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Saints vs. Bucs | Game Trailer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to clinch the NFC South as the New Orleans Saints come to town for a Week 17 matchup.

Bucs Elevate CB Pitts, TE Wells for Saints Game

The Bucs addressed two positions that were down a player due to injuries by activating CB Derrek Pitts and TE David Wells for Sunday's game against the Saints

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 29: Davis, Barrett Among 5 Bucs Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup

On the Verge | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about award possibilities for Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield, the NFC playoff picture, Chase Edmonds and more

Win & You're In, Bucs Can Clinch NFC South vs. Saints | Path to the Playoffs 2023

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips break down the current state of the NFC and playoff matchups if the season ended today. One win is all it would take for the Buccaneers to clinch the NFC South.

Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield Being Consistent, Ready for Matchup vs. Saints | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 17 practice. HC Bowles discussed injury updates and maintaining pressure vs. New Orleans.

Updates: More Work for Nelson, Tryon-Shoyinka with Barrett Out 

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Week 17 Expert Picks: Saints vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

In Case You Missed It: December 29, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 17 of the 2023 regular season

Bucs Dismantle the Jaguars | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 matchup where the Bucs won their fourth straight game in front of their home fans.

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 28: Chris Godwin Added as a Non-Participant 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup 

2023 Game Preview: Saints-Buccaneers, Week 17

The Buccaneers will try to get a season sweep against their division rivals on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and in the process lock up a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row
Advertising