Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 15: Fournette, Dean, Sherman, Winfield Sit Out

The Buccaneers held a walk-through practice on Wednesday for the second-straight week. Though Head Coach Bruce Arians said not to count on it, he's tried to keep his players fresh as the season wears on. With the opportunity to lock up the division and all but clinch a playoff berth this Sunday, the Bucs don't look like they'll be done playing football anytime soon, so it seems much needed.

The first injury report ahead of Tampa Bay's primetime rematch with the New Orleans Saints reveals seven players, four of which would have sat out entirely had the team practiced fully. Those players were cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Richard Sherman, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and running back Leonard Fournette.

Winfield Jr. is an addition from last week as he deals with a foot injury. This comes just as the team gets safety Jordan Whitehead back to practice. Two corners also dealing with injuries is just par for the course for a secondary that's been riddled with injured players all season. Fournette was also a new addition with an ankle injury.

The Saints listed eight players, with five not participating in Wednesday's practice. Among those not participating were tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Did Not Participate

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (calf) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate

*The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. The practice status is an estimation based on the level of participation player would have had in a regular practice.

Saints

T Terron Armstead (knee) – Did Not Participate

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) – Limited Participation

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (toe) – Limited Participation

TE Garrett Griffin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

QB Taysom Hill (right finger) – Full Participation

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) – Did Not Participate