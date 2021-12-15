Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 15: Fournette, Dean, Sherman, Winfield Sit Out

The Buccaneers listed seven players on their first injury report of Week 15.

Dec 15, 2021 at 04:47 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

lennsite

The Buccaneers held a walk-through practice on Wednesday for the second-straight week. Though Head Coach Bruce Arians said not to count on it, he's tried to keep his players fresh as the season wears on. With the opportunity to lock up the division and all but clinch a playoff berth this Sunday, the Bucs don't look like they'll be done playing football anytime soon, so it seems much needed.

The first injury report ahead of Tampa Bay's primetime rematch with the New Orleans Saints reveals seven players, four of which would have sat out entirely had the team practiced fully. Those players were cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Richard Sherman, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and running back Leonard Fournette.

Winfield Jr. is an addition from last week as he deals with a foot injury. This comes just as the team gets safety Jordan Whitehead back to practice. Two corners also dealing with injuries is just par for the course for a secondary that's been riddled with injured players all season. Fournette was also a new addition with an ankle injury.

The Saints listed eight players, with five not participating in Wednesday's practice. Among those not participating were tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Did Not Participate

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (calf) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate

*The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. The practice status is an estimation based on the level of participation player would have had in a regular practice.

Saints

T Terron Armstead (knee) – Did Not Participate

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) – Limited Participation

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (toe) – Limited Participation

TE Garrett Griffin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

QB Taysom Hill (right finger) – Full Participation

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) – Did Not Participate

Related Content

news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 10: Jordan Whitehead Ruled Out

The Bucs Safety Jordan Whitehead was the only player ruled out for the Bucs ahead of their home matchup with Buffalo.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 9: Jensen Remains Sidelined, Dean, Gholston Upgraded

The Bucs upgraded both Jamel Dean and Will Gholston while Ryan Jensen sat out the second straight practice.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 8: Jamel Dean, Will Gholston, Ryan Jensen, Jordan Whitehead Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed eight players on their first injury report of Week 14.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 3: Jordan Whitehead, Jaelon Darden Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled two players out ahead of their division contest in Atlanta for Week 13.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 2: Devin White Returns to Full Participation

The Bucs upgraded White and Jaelon Darden to full participation while adding Jordan Whitehead with a calf injury.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 1: Ali Marpet Returns to Practice, Jamel Dean Practices Fully

The Buccaneers opened up practice for Week 13's road trip to Atlanta on Wednesday listing 10 players on their injury report.
news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 26: Antonio Brown Ruled Out for Sunday

Head Coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that wide receiver Antonio Brown is the only Buccaneer out for Sunday in Indianapolis, while three others are listed as gametime decisions.
news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 25: Chris Godwin, Devin White Upgraded

The Bucs had very few changes to Thursday's Thanksgiving injury report as the team gets set to take on the Colts in Indianapolis this weekend.
news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 24: Devin White, Mike Evans, Ali Marpet, Antonio Brown Among Non-Participants

The Buccaneers listed a total of 11 players on the first injury report of Week 12.
news

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 20: Antonio Brown Only Bucs Player Ruled Out

The Buccaneers have ruled out only one player with four others that have game status designations ahead of Monday night's game against New York.
news

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 19: Pierre-Paul, Nuñez-Roches, Delaney Limited, Brady Non-Participant

The Buccaneers downgraded Jason Pierre-Paul to a limited participant, while adding Tom Brady, Steve McLendon and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches to their Friday report.
Advertising