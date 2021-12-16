Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 16: Winfield, Dean, Fournette, Sherman Sit Out Second Straight Day

There was only one change to the Bucs’ injury report on Thursday.

Dec 16, 2021 at 04:43 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers practiced fully on Thursday but player statuses remained largely the same. The only change for Tampa Bay was that of quarterback Tom Brady, who sat out practice on a rest day.

It meant that players like cornerback Jamel Dean, running back Leonard Fournette, cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. sat out for the second-straight day. No changes brings good news for safety Jordan Whitehead, though. He practiced for the second consecutive day, albeit on a limited basis, which bodes well for his possible return this Sunday against the Saints.

New Orleans also had minimal change to their practice report. Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was upgraded to full participation while wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey was upgraded to limited participation.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Did Not Participate

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (calf) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate

Saints

T Terron Armstead (knee) – Did Not Participate

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) – Limited Participation

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (toe) – Full Participation

TE Garrett Griffin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

QB Taysom Hill (right finger) – Full Participation

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) – Limited Participation

T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) – Did Not Participate

*bold denotes change from previous day

