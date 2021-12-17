Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 17: Dean Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without Dean on Sunday but have question marks surrounding four other players, included three more defensive backs.

Dec 17, 2021 at 04:23 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

IRfriday

The good news is that only one player has been ruled out in advance of Sunday's home game against New Orleans. Cornerback Jamel Dean will miss Sunday with an illness, as Head Coach Bruce Arians classified it on Friday. Dean has been dealing with fogginess, though he cleared concussion protocol in advance of last Sunday's game against the Bills.

The not so good news is that there are four other players with game status designations ranging from doubtful to questionable, and three of the four are defensive backs. It's just another week in a year where nothing seems to be stable for the Bucs' secondary. Of the three, safety Jordan Whitehead seems to be trending upward after he was upgraded on Friday from limited participation to full. Neither Richard Sherman nor Antoine Winfield Jr. have practiced this week but Sherman is doubtful while Winfield Jr. is questionable. Running back Leonard Fournette also has the latter designation as he deals with an ankle injury.

The Saints ruled out three players, including both tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead. Two others are questionable, including wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

S Jordan Whitehead (calf) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player/right shoulder) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

Saints

T Terron Armstead (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Garrett Griffin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) – Limited Participation

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (toe) – Full Participation

QB Taysom Hill (right finger) – Full Participation

LB Pete Werner (elbow) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

Today, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately isolated. He has been fully vaccinated.

Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment.

Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach for the December 19th at Tampa Bay game.

Related Content

news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 16: Winfield, Dean, Fournette, Sherman Sit Out Second Straight Day

There was only one change to the Bucs' injury report on Thursday.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 15: Fournette, Dean, Sherman, Winfield Sit Out

The Buccaneers listed seven players on their first injury report of Week 15.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 10: Jordan Whitehead Ruled Out

The Bucs Safety Jordan Whitehead was the only player ruled out for the Bucs ahead of their home matchup with Buffalo.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 9: Jensen Remains Sidelined, Dean, Gholston Upgraded

The Bucs upgraded both Jamel Dean and Will Gholston while Ryan Jensen sat out the second straight practice.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 8: Jamel Dean, Will Gholston, Ryan Jensen, Jordan Whitehead Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed eight players on their first injury report of Week 14.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 3: Jordan Whitehead, Jaelon Darden Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled two players out ahead of their division contest in Atlanta for Week 13.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 2: Devin White Returns to Full Participation

The Bucs upgraded White and Jaelon Darden to full participation while adding Jordan Whitehead with a calf injury.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 1: Ali Marpet Returns to Practice, Jamel Dean Practices Fully

The Buccaneers opened up practice for Week 13's road trip to Atlanta on Wednesday listing 10 players on their injury report.
news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 26: Antonio Brown Ruled Out for Sunday

Head Coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that wide receiver Antonio Brown is the only Buccaneer out for Sunday in Indianapolis, while three others are listed as gametime decisions.
news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 25: Chris Godwin, Devin White Upgraded

The Bucs had very few changes to Thursday's Thanksgiving injury report as the team gets set to take on the Colts in Indianapolis this weekend.
news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 24: Devin White, Mike Evans, Ali Marpet, Antonio Brown Among Non-Participants

The Buccaneers listed a total of 11 players on the first injury report of Week 12.
Advertising