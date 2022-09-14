Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 14: Julio Jones, Chris Godwin Among Six Non-Participants 

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the Week 2 NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints, several players were featured on Wednesday's injury report. Six players did not practice including Tom Brady (not injury related), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) and LT Donovan Smith (elbow). Four more were listed as limited participants including WR Mike Evans (calf), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (knee) and RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen).
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- QB Tom Brady (not injury related) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Mike Evans (calf) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Breshad Perriman (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
Saints
- DE Cameron Jordan (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- S Marcus Maye (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- Dwayne Washington (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- QB Jameis Winston (back) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- T Landon Young (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- RB Mark Ingram - (ankle) Limited Participation (Wed.)
- G Calvin Throckmorton (illness) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- CN Alontae Taylor (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)