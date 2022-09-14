Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 14: Julio Jones, Chris Godwin Among Six Non-Participants 

A look at the Buccaneers injury designations ahead of Sunday's Week Two divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints 

Sep 14, 2022 at 05:23 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

don injury

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the Week 2 NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints, several players were featured on Wednesday's injury report. Six players did not practice including Tom Brady (not injury related), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) and LT Donovan Smith (elbow). Four more were listed as limited participants including WR Mike Evans (calf), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (knee) and RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen).

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • QB Tom Brady (not injury related) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Mike Evans (calf) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Breshad Perriman (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

Saints

  • DE Cameron Jordan (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • S Marcus Maye (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • Dwayne Washington (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • QB Jameis Winston (back) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • T Landon Young (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • RB Mark Ingram - (ankle) Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • G Calvin Throckmorton (illness) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • CN Alontae Taylor (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

Related Content

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 9: One Buc Out, Two Listed as Questionable

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 8: Tristan Wirfs Upgraded to Full Participation on Thursday

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 7: Russell Gage, Tristan Wirfs Among Four Limited Participants

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players on the injury report

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 21: Ronald Jones, Breshad Perriman Ruled Out

The Bucs will be without two of their offensive pieces with five others listed as questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 20: Sean Murphy-Bunting Upgraded

The Bucs get some good news on defense ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round.

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 19: Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs Among Seven Non-Participants

The Buccaneers are dealing with their fair share of injuries as they get set to host the Rams on Sunday in the Divisonal Round.

news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson Ruled Out

Just two players were ruled out for Sunday's Wildcard matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, while three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations.

news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Mike Evans Upgraded

Wide receiver Mike Evans was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after being limited the day before, while quarterback Tom Brady has a day off.

news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 12: OLBs Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Return to Practice

The Bucs got some good news on defense on Wednesday's injury report.

news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Ronald Jones, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Among Those Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled out five players while providing game status designations for two others.

news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Mike Evans Upgraded

The Buccaneers got some good news on offense in the team's second walk-through practice of the week.

Advertising