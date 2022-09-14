Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 14: Julio Jones, Chris Godwin Among Six Non-Participants 

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the Week 2 NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints, several players were featured on Wednesday's injury report. Six players did not practice including Tom Brady (not injury related), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) and LT Donovan Smith (elbow). Four more were listed as limited participants including WR Mike Evans (calf), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (knee) and RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen).