Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 15: Mike Evans, Julio Jones Among Four Non-Participants on Thursday

A look at the Buccaneers injury designations ahead of Sunday's Week Two divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints 

Sep 15, 2022 at 04:02 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

mike

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the Week 2 highly-anticipated NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints, several players were featured on Thursday's injury report. On Thursday at the AdventHealth Training Center, wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) downgraded to a non-participant after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday. Additionally, receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Thursday, along with Chris Godwin (hamstring) and left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow). After missing practice due to a non-injury related matter on Wednesday, Tom Brady was back at the helm on Thursday. Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring), receiver Breshad Perriman (knee), and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) were limited on Thursday.

For the Saints, running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) did not participate on Thursday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • QB Tom Brady (not injury related) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Full Participation (Thurs.)
  • WR Mike Evans (calf) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • WR Breshad Perriman (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)

Saints

  • DE Cameron Jordan (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • S Marcus Maye (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Full Participant (Thurs.)
  • WR Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • Dwayne Washington (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • QB Jameis Winston (back) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • T Landon Young (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • RB Mark Ingram - (ankle) Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • G Calvin Throckmorton (illness) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Full Participation (Thurs.)
  • CN Alontae Taylor (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)

Related Content

news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 14: Julio Jones, Chris Godwin Among Six Non-Participants

A look at the Buccaneers injury designations ahead of Sunday's Week Two divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 9: One Buc Out, Two Listed as Questionable

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 8: Tristan Wirfs Upgraded to Full Participation on Thursday

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 7: Russell Gage, Tristan Wirfs Among Four Limited Participants

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players on the injury report

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 21: Ronald Jones, Breshad Perriman Ruled Out

The Bucs will be without two of their offensive pieces with five others listed as questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 20: Sean Murphy-Bunting Upgraded

The Bucs get some good news on defense ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round.

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 19: Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs Among Seven Non-Participants

The Buccaneers are dealing with their fair share of injuries as they get set to host the Rams on Sunday in the Divisonal Round.

news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson Ruled Out

Just two players were ruled out for Sunday's Wildcard matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, while three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations.

news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Mike Evans Upgraded

Wide receiver Mike Evans was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after being limited the day before, while quarterback Tom Brady has a day off.

news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 12: OLBs Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Return to Practice

The Bucs got some good news on defense on Wednesday's injury report.

news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Ronald Jones, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Among Those Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled out five players while providing game status designations for two others.

Advertising