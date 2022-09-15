Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 15: Mike Evans, Julio Jones Among Four Non-Participants on Thursday

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the Week 2 highly-anticipated NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints, several players were featured on Thursday's injury report. On Thursday at the AdventHealth Training Center, wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) downgraded to a non-participant after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday. Additionally, receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Thursday, along with Chris Godwin (hamstring) and left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow). After missing practice due to a non-injury related matter on Wednesday, Tom Brady was back at the helm on Thursday. Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring), receiver Breshad Perriman (knee), and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) were limited on Thursday.