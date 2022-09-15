Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 15: Mike Evans, Julio Jones Among Four Non-Participants on Thursday

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the Week 2 highly-anticipated NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints, several players were featured on Thursday's injury report. On Thursday at the AdventHealth Training Center, wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) downgraded to a non-participant after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday. Additionally, receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Thursday, along with Chris Godwin (hamstring) and left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow). After missing practice due to a non-injury related matter on Wednesday, Tom Brady was back at the helm on Thursday. Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring), receiver Breshad Perriman (knee), and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) were limited on Thursday.
For the Saints, running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) did not participate on Thursday.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- QB Tom Brady (not injury related) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Full Participation (Thurs.)
- WR Mike Evans (calf) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- WR Breshad Perriman (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
Saints
- DE Cameron Jordan (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- S Marcus Maye (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Full Participant (Thurs.)
- WR Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- Dwayne Washington (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- QB Jameis Winston (back) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- T Landon Young (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- RB Mark Ingram - (ankle) Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- G Calvin Throckmorton (illness) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Full Participation (Thurs.)
- CN Alontae Taylor (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)