Sapp Returns to Practice

DT Warren Sapp returned to practice today and was upgraded to probable for Sunday`s game at Green Bay. Sapp did some light running and conditioning on Monday, but participated in his first practice in over a week on Wednesday.

"He s playing one-handed and we have a large cast on him that does inhibit him," Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy said. "It s kind of hard to speculate what he ll be able to do. I think medically he ll be ready to go, but I don t how effective he ll be until the end of the week."

BUCCANEERS INJURY UPDATE

LS/LB Mitch Palmer suffered a season-ending ACL injury to his right knee and was placed on injured reserve yesterday. Palmer was replaced on the roster by LS/C Morris Unutoa, a third-year pro who snapped for the Eagles.

"Morris is a very sharp guy, who snapped for Philadelphia and has performed in the league. We feel pretty confident he`ll be able to get the job done," Dungy said.

In other injury news, Dungy said it is highly unlikely that TE Patrick Hape (concussion) will play against the Packers. WR Bert Emanuel (right hamstring strain) DE Steve White (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable but were able to practice today. Dungy said their status for Sunday`s game would be determined later in the week. RT Jason Odom (low back strain) is listed as questionable and did not practice today. CB Floyd Young (left hamstring strain) is listed as questionable and will not return until after the bye week.

LB Don Davis (right hamstring strain), DT Anthony McFarland (left ankle sprain) and WR Jacquez Green (right foot sprain) were all listed as probable.

MUST WIN FOR THE BUCS

It`s early, but Dungy and the Bucs understand how crucial it is for the Bucs (2-2) to post a win against a formidable division foe on the road. The teams split both games last season, but the Bucs have not won at Lambeau Field since 1989.