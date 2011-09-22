School's In! Donate Supplies at Sunday's Game





Each year, the start of the NFL season falls just a few weeks after the children of the Tampa Bay area return to school. It's an exciting time for families and football fans alike.

On Sunday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons, fans attending the game can help kids all over the Bay area get the most of the new school year. The Glazer Family Foundation and Walgreens will team up with Hillsborough and Pinellas County Schools to conduct the annual school supply drive.

Fans attending Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium can provide immeasurable help by donating items such as:

Crayons

Pens

Pencils

Paper

Erasers

Glue sticks

Notebooks

Rulers

Tape

Volunteers will collect donated items at the yellow collection stations outside all gates and club entrances at the stadium on Sunday.

All fans who donate an item will have the chance to win a piece of autographed Buccaneers memorabilia Over the past eight years, more than $20,000 worth of school supplies have been collected at Buccaneers home games and distributed back into the Tampa Bay community. For more information on the Foundation's efforts to give back, please visit [GlazerFamilyFoundation.org](https://connect.buccaneers.com/owa/,DanaInfo=tbvex01,SSL redir.aspx?C=8a9dcd434f984d3b8e9af7694a53bd0d&URL=http://www.GlazerFamilyFoundation.org).

Sunday's school supply drive is the second of five gameday drives the Glazer Family Foundation is conducting at Buccaneer home games this season. The following games will also feature drives: