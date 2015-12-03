Scouting Report: Atlanta Falcons

Ryan has been sacked 20 times behind that line and Atlanta ranks eighth in sacks allowed per pass play. Despite the team's recent run of defeats, the Falcons' offense continues to sustain drives well. They were first in the NFL in scoring drives of five minutes or longer when the Bucs faced them five weeks ago, and they still rank second in that category, as well as in 10-play drives. That's because they convert third downs extremely well, at a 45.5% rate that ranks second in the NFL. While many of the Buccaneers' opponents this year have been significantly better at either long or short third downs, the Falcons excel from all distances, ranking in the top 11 in short, medium and long tries.

Meanwhile, Ryan is on pace for 4,672 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, which is similar to what he produces every year, and his passer rating of 88.6 is just a bit down from his career mark of 90.9. Still, the Falcons are on a long losing skid and Ryan has – predictably, for a quarterback – taken some of the heat. The issue, as is often the case, is turnovers. Ryan had just four interceptions during the Falcons' 5-1 start but he's tossed eight more in the last five games, including five in the last two weeks. He leads the NFL, unfortunately, with four interceptions thrown in the opposing red zone and the Falcons have seven total giveaways inside the 20. The league average is two. As a whole, Atlanta has committed 21 turnovers, tied for the third-highest total in the league.

Those giveaways near the goal line are an obvious part of the explanation for the difference between Atlanta's #5 ranking in yards gained and #14 in points scored. When the Falcons don't turn it over, they remain quite good near the goal line, ranking 12th in red zone touchdown percentage (60.0%) despite the turnovers and they are second in the NFL in percentage of successful plays (53.0%) inside the 20.