Scouting Report: Carolina Panthers

Rookie Kelvin Benjamin has quickly emerged as one of the league's most productive receivers

As for the aforementioned concern about the offensive line, it has been a valid one, and it has been exacerbated by a rash of injuries. The Panthers moved Byron Bell from right tackle to left tackle to replace Gross, giving the job on the right side to Nate Chandler, who had only converted from defensive tackle midway through the previous season. Chandler, however, was recently lost to injured reserve and the new starter is Mike Remmers, a journeyman making his first NFL starts. Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil has remained a rock in the middle of the line but injuries at the guard spots have kept any player from starting more than seven games at either spot. Amini Silatolu and Fernando Velasco played LG and RG against the Bucs in the season opener but the starters last week in New Orleans were Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner.

That upheaval has manifested itself most obviously in pass protection, as Panther passers have absorbed 37 sacks, 36 by Newton, who started the season dealing with cracked ribs. Carolina ranks 22nd in sacks allowed per pass play and 21st in passing yards per game. However, while the Panthers' rushing attack hasn't quite been up to its usual top-of-the-league standards – injuries to Newton and RBs DeAngelo Williams, Jonathan Stewart and Mike Tolbert have played a big part in that – it has still been good. It was spectacular last Sunday in New Orleans, with 271 yards, and it looks as if Stewart is making a late-season emergence as the bellcow back. Stewart had 155 yards in that game, in which Williams didn't play due to injury, and he'll be even more of a focal point if Newton can't bring his scrambling and read-option skills to the game Sunday. Carolina ranks 11th in the NFL in rushing with 116.1 yards per game and has averaged 4.2 per tote.

The Panthers haven't hurt themselves too much with the turnover; they have given it away 20 times, which is almost exactly the league average and is just one more takeaway than the Carolina defense has managed. They haven't helped themselves much in the red zone, however, ranking 27th in the league with a TD rate of 45.9%.

DEFENSE: In contrast, there weren't many concerns about Carolina's defense at the beginning of 2014, apart from DE Greg Hardy's legal concerns. The Panthers led the NFL with 55 sacks in 2014 and allowed just 15.1 points per game. The Carolina secondary did have some new faces and some question marks, but the strength of the front seven was expected to minimize those, just as it had in 2013.

As it turned out, that Hardy concern was a big one, as he has been on the commissioner's exempt list since Week One. He did play that opening game in Tampa, and did register a sack, but since then the team has been without perhaps its best pass-rusher. Hardy and fellow end Charles Johnson combined for 26 sacks in 2013 but this year they have just seven. Thanks to DE Mario Addison (6.0) and DT Dwan Edwards (4.0), the Panthers still have 28 QB takedowns on the season, but they've dropped to 22nd in the lead in sacks per pass play. That decrease in pressure is undoubtedly one of the reasons that opposing quarterbacks have seen their collective passer rating against Carolina rise from 81.4 last year to 95.2 this year.