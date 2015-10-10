Scouting Report: Jacksonville Jaguars

That would seem to be strong argument for the performance of the defensive line, which hasn't even had the services of Sen'Derrick Marks yet due to a knee injury. Marks had 8.5 sacks a year ago to lead the team but this year it's reserve linebacker Ryan Davis leading the way with 2.5. That underscores the impressive depth that Jacksonville can deploy at the front seven positions in a scheme that is hard to classify strictly as a 4-3 or 3-4. Given his roots in Tampa under Monte Kiffin, Bradley is from the 4-3 tree, but his version in Jacksonville includes a "LEO" position, that plays on the weakside edge as a pass-rusher, and an "OTTO" position that is generally a linebacker who can hold the edge against the run and then rush the passer on third down. The former is a concept that Bradley brought in from Seattle, the latter something the Jaguar coaches have created.

The job of clogging the middle in this formation falls to defensive tackles like former Buccaneer Roy Miller and former first-round pick Tyson Alualu. Those two are currently starting in the middle up front but Marks is close to returning and is expected to practice more this week. As for the Leo position, that is currently being filled by Chris Clemons, who is also familiar with the specifics of that job from his time in Seattle. Clemons had eight sacks last year in that role. While Clemons is a lighter, faster pass-rusher, the Jaguars brought in 305-pound Jared Odrick, the former Dolphin, to play defensive end and help hold the gaps. Davis has gotten his sacks playing the LEO position. Dan Skuta, another important, in his case from San Francisco, has taken over the OTTO position and been productive against both the run and the pass, with 14 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.