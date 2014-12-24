Scouting Report: New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees and the Saints have gotten plenty of good returns when handing the ball off to RB Mark Ingram

Since the last meeting with Tampa Bay, Brees has lost the services of rookie WR Brandin Cooks, who had caught 53 passes and run for 73 yards and a touchdown through the first 10 games. At various times this season, the Saints have also been without running backs Pierre Thomas, Khiry Robinson and Mark Ingram, but all three have been back in action the last couple weeks. The biggest change since Week Five is that Ingram has finally emerged as the unchallenged starter and primary ballcarrier. He leads the team with 907 yards and eight touchdown on 212 carries (4.3 ypc), has had four 100-yard games and has scored in each of the last two outings.

Brees has always involved his running backs in the passing game, and Ingram also has 27 catches for 141 yards. The most prominent back in the passing game, however, has been do-everything veteran Pierre Thomas, who has 45 grabs for 378 yards and a score. Otherwise, with Cooks out, the passing attack has gone primarily through standout TE Jimmy Graham and the WR duo of Kenny Stills and Marques Colston. Graham has been slowed at times this season by injuries but he remains a matchup nightmare and he has 11 catches for 140 yards and a score in the last two games. Graham also has two 10-catch games this season and is far and away the team's leader with 10 touchdown receptions. Stills is a good speed complement to the 6-4, 225-pound Colston and the two have nearly identical stat lines (58-849-3 for the former to 57-851-4 for the latter).

The Saints' running game is often overlooked and usually quite a bit more productive than its reputation as an afterthought to Brees' passing. It's true that New Orleans has had Brees drop back to throw on almost 63% of its snaps, but the Saints still have the league's 12th-best rushing attack, thanks largely to Ingram. More to the point, the runs have been effective, picking up 4.6 yards per carry to rank fourth in the league in that category.

If anything has hurt the Saints' offense – helping to explain the gap between yardage and scoring rankings – it has been turnovers. The Saints have given the ball away 27 – only four teams have more – and they are tied for 30th in turnover differential at -11. New Orleans has allowed 29 more points off of turnovers than it has scored. And while the Saints have a well-deserved reputation for being able to score from anywhere on the field, they actually rank right in the middle of the league in passing plays of 20 or more yards this year, six spots behind the Buccaneers. One thing that has definitely not changed since the last time the Buccaneers faced the Saints is how good Brees and company are at sustaining drives. New Orleans has converted on 48.1% of their third-down tries this season, which is tied for the best mark in the league.

The Saints also have the league's ninth-best red zone offense, converting 59.7% of their drives inside the 20 into touchdowns and 83.9% into a score of some kind. However, that has been a trouble spot of late for New Orleans, as the team has fumbled away red zone opportunities three times in the last two games.

DEFENSE: The massive turnaround made by the Saints' defense under Rob Ryan was one of the team's best stories in 2013. Unfortunately, the 2014 version has looked more like the 2012 squad that was the first in NFL history to allow more than 7,000 yards. The Saints won't hit that mark again, but they almost certainly will give up 6,000 yards and they rank 31st in that category and 29th in points allowed. Many of the impressive gains made by the offense have been negated, at least statistically, by very similar numbers allowed by the New Orleans defense. It's obviously a good start to have an offense that gains 416.3 yards per game, scores 25.2 per outing, converts third downs at close to 50% and picks up 6.1 yards per play, but it's not always enough when the other team gets 390.9 yards, 26.9 points, 45.5% third-down conversions and 6.1 yards per play.

Takeaways have been relatively elusive for the Saints' defense, though it has picked up the pace since getting only two in its first five games. New Orleans didn't steal the ball away from Atlanta last Sunday in the Superdome but five of their season total of 16 takeaways have come in its last two road games, at Pittsburgh and Chicago.